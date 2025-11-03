‘India Will Plunge Into Darkness Under Congress’: Tej Pratap Yadav Targets Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Patna: Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that he become a "rasoiya" (cook), rather than being a politician. Tej Pratap was responding to Rahul Gandhi's recent incident, when he jumped into a pond in Begusarai on Monday for fishing.

He stated that the Congress MP's job is to ride a motorcycle and spread pollution."Rahul Gandhi's job is to ride a motorcycle and spread pollution. He'll spend his entire life fishing. The country will be plunged into darkness... 'Jalebi chhan'na, machli pakadna, unko toh rasoiya hona chaiye tha'. Why did he become a politician?" Tej Pratap told reporters.

Tej Pratap is contesting from the Mahua assembly constituency, from where he filed his nomination on October 16. On October 13, JJD announced its first batch of 22 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections scheduled in November.

Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, joined local fishermen in a traditional fish-catching ritual. The Congress leader, who is campaigning in the State ahead of the two-phased Assembly elections that begin on November 6, jumped into a pond and participated in the traditional practice of catching fish using hands and nets.

Advertisement

Earlier, BJP MP Ravi Kishan mocked Rahul Gandhi over the issue, stating that he would get fewer votes than the number of fish he caught."As many fish as he caught when he came yesterday, he'll get even fewer votes than that. Well, alright, at least his swimming style was nice.

We're over there catching votes, and he's busy catching fish," (Jitna vo kal aaye unke haath jitna macchli laga hai usse kamhi vote milega. achaa hai chaliye unka swimming ka andaaz achaa laga. humko vahan vote pakad rahe hai vo machhli pakad rahe hai"), Ravi Kishan told reporters. The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.