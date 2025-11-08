PM Modi Launches a Scathing Attack on the Opposition, Says They Are Insulting Our Faith

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong attack on the Mahagathbandhan during a massive rally in Sitamarhi on Saturday, slamming the Congress and RJD for "insulting our faith."

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi described the atmosphere as "heart-touching", stating it reflected clear public support for the NDA. He referenced the insult of Chhath Puja, claiming, "You all must have heard a famous Congress leader remark on 'Chhath Maa' and the Chhath festival," and took a jibe at them for calling the rituals a "drama" and "nautanki".

Speaking from the "sacred land" of Goddess Sita, PM Modi expressed gratitude and stressed that her blessings were essential for Bihar's development. He also accused the Congress and RJD of consistently insulting divine figures like Lord Ram, Valmiki Ji, and Shabri Mata for the sake of their vote bank and hit out at the Congress for its stance on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Affirming the NDA's expected victory in the Bihar elections, the Prime Minister reiterated his "katta" jibe at the opposition, declaring, “Nahi chahiye Katta sarkaar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar” (We don't want a "katta" government, once again an NDA government).

He further alleged that the opposition is "protecting infiltrators," who he described as a threat to national security, who are "stealing your rights and your children's rights."

The Prime Minister's remarks came in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements in Darbhanga, where he accused PM Modi of staging a "drama" during Chhath Puja. Gandhi claimed that a separate pond with a hidden pipe supplying clean water was built for the PM's ritual dip, as the Yamuna river itself was too polluted.

