'People of Jungle Raj Can Never Build Anything': PM Modi

A day after the end of the first phase of polling in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday continued to attack the Mahagathbandhan and alleged that the "people of jungle raj" who are desperate to return to power have no intention to work for the welfare of the people.

"... I have before me a vast power of women whose blessings have always been upon all of us, upon the NDA, and I am grateful to the women's power of Bihar. In the first phase of elections, there has been a tremendous turnout for the NDA candidates... I have come to seek your support, your cooperation, and your blessings...," PM Modi said at a rally here.

"You can imagine why these Jungle Raj people are so desperate to return to power. They don't want to serve the public. They want to rob the public at gunpoint, rob them... This is their plan... This is the sound of Jungle Raj. This is an attempt to intimidate sisters and daughters, the poor, Dalits, Mahadalits, and backward and extremely backward communities... People of jungle raj can never build anything. They are the epitome of destruction and misery," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sounding the poll bugle in Bihar's Aurangabad on Friday, took a sarcastic jab at the Opposition's 'rift-ridden' Mahagathbandhan alliance, claiming that the Congress "does not have faith" in its ally RJD's manifesto, which he said was "a packet of lies".

Aurangabad district, located in the south of Bihar, is one of the 20 districts where polls will be held during the second phase of the State's Assembly elections. The district contains six assembly constituencies, namely Goh, Obra, Nabinagar, Kutumba (SC), Aurangabad and Rafiganj.

"Even the Congress does not have faith in their (RJD) promises. Congress does not even talk about the RJD's manifesto. Bihar has also rejected RJD's package of lies," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Aurangabad.

Speculation has been rife over an alleged rift in the Mahagathbandhan. While the alliance partners, including Congress, have denied such claims, PM Modi had earlier claimed that the RJD "forcefully" took the Chief Ministerial post from Congress despite the latter's objections during the negotiation phase during the election preparations.

On November 6, voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts and recorded a voter turnout of 64.5 per cent. The second phase of assembly polls is set to be held on November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

