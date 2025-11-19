Swearing-In Ceremony Will be Equally 'Grand' as NDA's Win in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that the swearing-in ceremony of the next chief minister of Bihar will be a grand event, with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He underlined that the Bharitya Janata Party (BJP) will wipe out the opposition parties in the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

"The NDA has achieved a historic victory, and the people of Bihar have reposed their complete faith in the NDA. As grand as this victory is, our swearing-in ceremony, which will also include the presence of the Prime Minister, will be equally grand," Paswan said.



Exuding confidence in the alliance, Paswan said that the BJP will have a landslide victory in the upcoming elections as well.

"I believe that as great as this victory is, so great is our responsibility. They (Mahagathbandhan) finished their party in Bihar by talking about this (vote chori) and now they will be finished in West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu," he added.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the Janata Dal (United) legislature party in the meeting held at his residence in Patna on Wednesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samrat Choudhary was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Bihar, while Vijay Sinha was elected as the deputy leader.

After this, Nitish Kumar is slated to be elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, followed by the swearing-in ceremony on November 20.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats.

The alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951.