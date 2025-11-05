Tej Pratap Yadav Has an Awkward Run-In With Tejashwi Yadav at the Airport a Day After the ‘Jhunjhuna Pakda Denge’ Comment | WATCH

Just one day after referring to his brother Tejashwi Yadav as a child and saying, “election ke baad haath mai jhunjhuna pakda denge”, Tej Pratap Yadav runs into him at the airport.

A video capturing the incident is being widely circulated on the internet, where two brothers can be seen having the most awkward reunion. In the video, Tejashwi asks YouTuber Samdish Bhatia, who was with Tej Pratap at the time, looking at jackets, “Shopping karwa raha hai bhaiyaa?”. While Tej Pratap remains quiet, the YouTuber replies, ‘Woh humko gift de rahe hai,' to which Tejashwi remarks, ‘You’re lucky.”

Later in the video, when the YouTuber asks Tej Pratap if they are not on talking terms, he attempts to dodge the question a mutters a ‘it’s fine’.

What led to the feud between the two sons of Lalu Prasad Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, was expelled from the party citing serious breaches of moral and social values.

Following the expulsion, Tej Pratap went on to form his own political party, Janashakti Janata Dal (JJD), and is contesting from 22 seats in Bihar in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. He had earlier ruled out any possibility of reuniting with his family and RJD, politically stating that he would choose death over such a return. As a part of the ongoing feud, Tej Pratap, just yesterday, had called Tejashwi a child and said he would be given a toy after the elections were over.

