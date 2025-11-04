VIP's Sacrifice For Bihar Elections: Santosh Sahani Withdraws From Battle To Support RJD

Darbhanga: In a fresh development in the candidate list for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has announced the withdrawal of its candidate Santosh Sahani from the fray in Gaura Bauram constituency.

Further, the party announced its support for Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) candidate Mohammad Afzal Ali Khan.

This comes just two days ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The announcement was made by VIP Founder and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani in Darbhanga.

Earlier, the Mahagathbandhan alliance had handed over the seat to VIP, which fielded Mukesh Sahani's brother Santosh Sahani from the constituency. However, Afzal Ali Khan also filed nominations from the same seat as RJD candidate. The double candidature was expected to act in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As Khan continued campaigning for himself, RJD expelled him from the party for six years for indiscipline.

Mukesh Sahani said that several attempts were made to persuade the RJD candidate for withdrawing his nomination, but he refused. Finally, Santosh Sahani made the sacrifice and withdrew from the contest in support of the RJD candidate.

Mukesh Sahani said if both parties had remained in the fray, the NDA would have benefitted. He added that the election is a big fight and small sacrifices do not matter. He further stated that the priority is not the MLA, but the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

“If the RJD candidate wins, then also the Mahagathbandhan will form the government,” he said.

The VIP Founder further appealed to all VIP workers to work towards ensuring the victory of the RJD candidate.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sujit Kumar is the NDA candidate from the Gaura Bauram constituency.