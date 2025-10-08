'We Will Announce Seat Sharing In A Day Or Two...': Congress Leader Sachin Pilot On Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Poll Strategy

Dudu: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday expressed his optimism about the upcoming Bihar elections and announced that the seat-sharing details within the Mahagathbandhan would be revealed soon. Speaking with ANI, the Pilot expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc's prospects, emphasising that the public's desire for change is palpable, driven by issues such as unemployment, poverty, and migration.

"The public has made up their mind and there will be a change in Bihar...Our alliance is getting a lot of support on the ground...Our alliance will win elections with a big margin...We will announce the seat sharing in a day or two...," said Pilot. The alliance is set to contest against the National Democratic Alliance, comprising the BJP, JD(U), LJP (RV), HAM, and others.

The Mahagathbandhan comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party, and other left parties, including the CPI, CPI (ML), in Bihar. The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.

Pilot also criticised the Rajasthan government over a recent accident in Dudu, where a parked truck loaded with gas cylinders collided with a chemical tanker. Pilot slammed the state government, saying such incidents have become alarmingly frequent due to the government's lack of attention to management. "...These kinds of accidents are happening in Rajasthan over and over again.

It looks like the state government has not been paying attention to management...," said Pilot. He accused the state government of being more interested in holding onto power than serving the public and questioned the government's intentions, stating, “The state government has no intention of working... They need to self-introspect and see whether they want to work for the service of the public or just to sit in power.”