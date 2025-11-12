Bihar Election Result 2025: Date, Time, Where to Watch Vote Counting, Poll Updates

Bihar’s assembly election results will be declared on November 14, 2025, with counting taking place across all 243 constituencies under the Election Commission’s supervision. Counting will begin in the morning, early trends are expected by late morning to midday, and final results are likely by evening as constituency-wise tallies firm up. Exit poll discussions, which began on November 11 after the second phase, will continue until early counting trends arrive, but certified results will come only from the Returning Officers at official counting centres.

Bihar Election Phases

Polling was held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, covering 121 and 122 seats respectively. A simple majority requires 122 seats in the 243-member assembly, setting up a close watch on alliances and swing constituencies as rounds progress.

How to watch the Bihar Election 2025 results

Live result updates will be available on the Election Commission of India’s results portal and official app, which provides constituency-level counting data and party-wise leads and wins. Republic TV, R Bharat, and their digital platforms on YouTube will run live tickers, maps, and analysis, offering continuous coverage through the day. Apart from your TV, you can watch Republic TV on JioTV, Airtel Xstream, and the Tata Play app for subscribers.

For those following on mobile and social media, you can tune into Republic World for real-time updates through categorised live blogs till results are declared. Verified handles of the ECI and state CEO accounts will also post key milestones from counting centres.

DD News and DD Bihar on TV and YouTube will also broadcast election results live.