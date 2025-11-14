Bihar Election Results: Stanford Alumnus Ruhail Ranjan from JD(U) Leading From Islampur

Nalanda: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is leading from the Islampur constituency in Nalanda district, as counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections is underway. JD(U) candidate Ruhail Ranjan is leading from the seat by 11,238 votes.

After nine rounds of counting of votes, Ruhail secured 32,116 votes. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate has left behind Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rakesh Kumar Raushan by a margin of 7,621 votes. Notably, RJD's Raushan is the sitting MLA from Islampur. The Mahagathbandhan candidate was leading from the seat in the morning. However, businessman Ruhail Ranjan, who has made his election debut in this Assembly polls, is now ahead with over 11,000 votes.

Ruhail Ranjan leading from Islampur seat | Image: ECI

Ruhail Ranjan is an alumnus of Stanford University and San José State University. The 44-year-old has an educational qualification of Post Graduate. He has listed business, social worker and agriculture as his profession in his affidavit. Notably, zero pending criminal cases are registered against him, as per his affidavit. Ruhail Ranjan is a businessman and his total net worth, as per his affidavit, is ₹12.6 crore. His liabilities stand at ₹5.3 crore. Ruhail Ranjan has declared his annual income to be ₹17.3 lakh.

If Ranjan maintains his status in the first place when counting of votes concludes, he will become a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the first time.

Nine rounds of voting has been concluded for the Islampur seat. There will be a total of 28 rounds of counting for Islampur before the fate of this seat is decided.

Counting is underway for 243 constituencies in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, Congress and Left parties, is lagging behind, with leads in roughly 75 to 92 seats. The RJD, despite being the main opposition party and Tejashwi Yadav’s core strength, is not performing as strongly as expected in the early trends. The NDA is leading on 185–191 seats.