Nalanda (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List; NDA Crosses Majority In Early Trends

Bihar Elections LIVE: Counting across the seven Assembly seats of Nalanda district began at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you round-wise updates of all the seven constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. Get Nalanda district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stake battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

Counting of votes in Asthawan constituency begins at 8 am. Counting of votes in Biharsharif constituency begins at 8 am. Counting of votes in Rajgir (SC) constituency begins at 8 am. Counting of votes in Islampur constituency begins at 8 am. Counting of votes in Hilsa constituency begins at 8 am. Counting of votes in Nalanda constituency begins at 8 am. Counting of votes in Harnaut constituency begins at 8 am.

14 November 2025 at 10:37 IST Bihar Election Result LIVE: Sitting MLA Hari Narayan Singh Leads in Harnaut Bihar Election Result LIVE: Three-time MLA Hari Narayan Singh is again seeking to rule the Harnaut constituency. The JD(U) leader is leading with 17,684 votes. He is ahead of his Congress rival Arun Kumar by 5,382 votes. 3-time MLA Hari Narayan Singh leading from Harnaut | Image: ECI

14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST Bihar Election Result LIVE: SC Lawyer Lata Singh Trails in Asthawan Bihar Election Result LIVE: Lata Singh, a Kurmi candidate from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, is trailing from Asthawan constituency by 11,115. Lata, who has made her election debut from this Assembly polls, is a practicing lawyer in the Supreme Court. She is the daughter of former Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh. JD(U) candidate and sitting MLA Jitendra Kumar is leading from the seat. Jan Suraaj Party candidate Lata Singh | Image: ECI

14 November 2025 at 10:15 IST Bihar Election Result LIVE: JD(U) Leads From Asthawan Bihar Election Result LIVE: CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is leading from Asthawan constituency in Nalanda district. JD(U) candidate Jitendra Kumar is leading by 10,646 votes, followed by RJD candidate Ravi Ranjan Kumar (4,575 votes). Notably, MLA Jitendra Kumar had won the 2020 Assembly election by a staggering margin of 11,600 votes.

14 November 2025 at 09:47 IST Bihar Election Result LIVE: JD(U) Leads By 2782 Votes In Nalanda Bihar Election Result LIVE: JD(U) candidate Shrawon Kumar is leading by 2,782 votes in Nalanda. He has secured 5,040 votes till now. He is followed by Congress candidate Kaushalendra Kumar, who has received 2,258 votes. Shrawon Kumar | Image: ECI

14 November 2025 at 10:32 IST Bihar Election Result LIVE: BJP's Dr. Sunil Kumar Leads From Biharsharif Bihar Election Result LIVE: BJP's Dr. Sunil Kumar is leading from Biharsharif.

14 November 2025 at 09:25 IST Bihar Election Result LIVE: JDU's Kaushal Kishor Leads in Rajgir Bihar Election Result LIVE: Janata Dal (United) candidate Kaushal Kishor is leading from Rajgir constituency by 430 votes. He has secured 3,332 votes till now. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) candidate Bishwanath Choudhary is trailing with 2,902 votes.

14 November 2025 at 09:16 IST Bihar Election Results LIVE: RJD Leads in Islampur Bihar Election Results LIVE: The The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in Islampur. RJD's Rakesh Kumar Raushan leads in early trends.

14 November 2025 at 08:52 IST Bihar Election Result Live: JD(U) Leads in Nalanda Bihar Election Result Live: Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is leading from the Nalanda seat. Shrawon Kumar is the JD(U) candidate from Nalanda constituency.

14 November 2025 at 08:01 IST Bihar Election Results Live 2025: Counting Begins Bihar Election Results Live 2025: The counting of votes for all seven seats of Nalanda district began sharp at 8 am.