Just 27 Votes: JD(U) Candidate's Scrapes Through Victory By Slim Margin In Thrilling Fight With RJD Rival In Bhojpur

Bhojpur: In a nail-biting scenario on the vote-counting day of the Bihar Assembly elections, a candidate from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) party won by a very small margin of 27 votes. The thrilling contest took place in the Sandesh Assembly constituency of the Bhojpur district.

Janata Dal (United) candidate from Sandesh, Radha Charan Sah, and his rival from Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Dipu Singh, engaged in a neck-to-neck fight on Friday. The fight for Sandesh was centered around just these two leaders as other rivals, like Rajiv Ranjan Raj from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), were far behind them in the race.

RJD's Dipu Singh was leading from the seat in the morning during the early rounds of vote counting. However, JD(U)'s Sah took over and maintained a lead through the rest of the day. Since the margin between them was very narrow, the seat failed to lose it thrill till the final round of vote counting concluded.

JD(U) supporters could only rest after the 28th and the final round of counting concluded, following which Sah was declared the winner. While he secured a total of 80598 votes, Dipu Singh became the runner-up with 80,571 votes. Jan Suraaj Party candidate Rajiv Ranjan Raj was behind them by a huge margin of more than 74,000 votes.

The Sandesh Assembly seat, which comes under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency, was earlier held by Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD).

Radha Charan Sah, who is one of the wealthiest candidates of JD(U), earlier served as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). He is also a businessman who owns several businesses. Notably, he used to sell jalebis earlier. As per his affidavit on the Election Commission of India (ECI), Sah has a net worth of more than ₹34 crore and an annual income of ₹1.1 crore. His affidavit also revealed that he has several pending criminal cases against him. Two years ago, he was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering.

