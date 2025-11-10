Bihar Elections Exit Polls 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Results

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 results will be declared on November 14. | Image: Republic

With the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections slated to kick off on November 11, all eyes will be on the exit polls that will follow the conclusion of the polls. In the second phase, 122 of 243 constituencies will go to the polls starting at 7 am. The first phase, held on November 6, recorded a turnout of 65 per cent of voters, which, according to the official data, totals 74.2 million citizens.

What are exit polls?

Exit polls are post-voting surveys that estimate how people voted and project seat outcomes before the official count. Agencies interview voters immediately after they cast ballots, then model vote share and convert it into seat projections using constituency-level patterns.

How are exit polls conducted?

Field teams set up at sampled polling stations across regions, urban–rural mixes, caste and community strata, and party strongholds/swing areas. Interviewers use short questionnaires or secret ballots to record voter choices, then weight responses by turnout, demographic mix, and historical voting to estimate vote shares and seat splits.

How Are Exit Polls Conducted During the Bihar Election 2025?

Sampling: Agencies typically stratify Bihar into regions (e.g., Seemanchal, Magadh, Bhojpur, Mithila) and ensure coverage of both urban wards and rural booths.

Advertisement

Fieldwork: Interviewers position outside selected polling stations, capturing voters after they exit (never inside the 100‑meter restricted zone).

Weighting: Collected responses are adjusted for phase-wise turnout, local candidate strength, and demographic composition.

Advertisement

Modelling: Vote-share estimates are converted to seats using swing models tuned to Bihar’s multiparty competition and alliance arithmetic.

Validation: Preliminary numbers are stress‑tested against control constituencies and prior benchmarks before release.

Difference Between Exit Polls and Opinion Polls

Timing: Opinion polls are pre‑poll intentions; exit polls are post‑vote responses.

Method error: Opinion polls face higher volatility from late swings and turnout uncertainty; exit polls reduce intention uncertainty but still depend on sampling and truthful disclosure.

Accuracy: Exit polls generally outperform opinion polls, but errors can occur due to shy voters, sampling misses, alliances, or last‑hour turnout surges.

Why Exit Poll Results Are Released After Voting Ends

The Election Commission of India restricts the dissemination of exit‑poll findings until the final phase concludes to avoid influencing ongoing voting. Networks can prepare coverage but publish toplines only after the embargo lifts on the last day. This keeps the playing field level while elections are underway.

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Poll: What to Expect Tomorrow

Release window: Expect the first numbers to appear roughly 6:30–8:00 PM IST after the last phase ends and TV coverage begins.

“Poll of polls”: Republic TV will show individual agency projections and an average (“poll of polls”) to smooth out outliers.

Moving estimates: Early cuts may shift as more sample booths arrive; watch for “final update” tags later in the evening.

Key metrics: Seat projections by alliance, vote-share swings, and region‑wise maps indicating where contests are close.

When and Where to Watch Bihar Exit Poll Results Live

TV: Tune into Republic Bharat/Republic TV for real-time updates of the exit polls.

Public broadcaster: DD News and DD Bihar on TV and YouTube.