Bihpuria Election Results 2026 LIVE: Bhupen Kumar Borah vs Narayan Bhuyan Battle Heats Up in Bihpuria as Counting Begins
Bihpuria Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: All eyes on Bihpuria as Bhupen Kumar Borah faces Narayan Bhuyan. Track BJP vs Congress trends, vote margins, and round-wise counting Assam.
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Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and Assam has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on Bihpuria, Bhupen Kumar Borah has a strong hold in this constituency and one of the most closely watched seats in the state.
The contest between the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed. Adding to the drama is BJP heavyweight Bhupen Kumar Borah contesting against Narayan Bhuyan, making Bihpuria marquee clash this election season.
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This election has gone far beyond a routine democratic exercise. From record voter turnout to allegations over EVM security, late-night protests outside strongrooms, and re-polling at select booths ordered by the Election Commission of India, tensions have remained high till counting day.
While most exit polls suggest an edge for the BJP, the final outcome will depend on how the numbers unfold through each round of counting. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, seat-wise trends, and decisive vote margins from Bihpuria and across Assam.
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