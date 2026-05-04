Bihpuria Election Results 2026 LIVE: Bhupen Kumar Borah vs Narayan Bhuyan Battle Heats Up in Bihpuria as Counting Begins

Assam 2026 LIVE: Tight Fight Between Bhupen Kumar Borah and Narayan Bhuyan in Bhabanipur | Image: Republic

Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and Assam has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on Bihpuria, Bhupen Kumar Borah has a strong hold in this constituency and one of the most closely watched seats in the state.

The contest between the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed. Adding to the drama is BJP heavyweight Bhupen Kumar Borah contesting against Narayan Bhuyan, making Bihpuria marquee clash this election season.

