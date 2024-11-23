BIG BREAKING: Raj Thackeray's Son Amit Takes Lead in Early Trends From Mahim

Mahim Election Results 2024: Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray , is taking an early lead in the Mahim Assembly seat. The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections has begun. Mahim, one of the key constituencies in Mumbai, has been a stronghold of either Shiv Sena or Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) since 1990. Amit is making his electoral debut from Mahim, where this time the contest is triangular. Apart from Amit, Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant are also in the race.



