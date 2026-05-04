Chennai Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to Begin at 8 Am

Chennai Election Results 2026 LIVE | Image: Republic

Chennai Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes is underway across Chennai, one of the most politically significant regions in Tamil Nadu and a long-standing stronghold of the DMK.

The city has 16 assembly constituencies, and all eyes are on key seats like Kolathur, where Chief Minister MK Stalin is contesting, and Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The results from these high-profile seats are expected to set the tone for the overall outcome in the state.

While the DMK is aiming to retain its dominance in the capital city, opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, are attempting to make inroads into this crucial urban voter base.