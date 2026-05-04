Chennai Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to Begin at 8 Am
Chennai Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Track DMK vs AIADMK trends, key seats like Kolathur and Chepauk, vote margins, and round-wise counting across Chennai constituencies.
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Chennai Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes is underway across Chennai, one of the most politically significant regions in Tamil Nadu and a long-standing stronghold of the DMK.
The city has 16 assembly constituencies, and all eyes are on key seats like Kolathur, where Chief Minister MK Stalin is contesting, and Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The results from these high-profile seats are expected to set the tone for the overall outcome in the state.
While the DMK is aiming to retain its dominance in the capital city, opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, are attempting to make inroads into this crucial urban voter base.
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Chennai remains central to Tamil Nadu’s political narrative, with trends from its constituencies often reflecting the larger mandate. As counting progresses, early leads, vote margins, and seat-wise results from Chennai will play a decisive role in shaping the final outcome.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates, constituency-wise results, and real-time trends from across Chennai
Chennai Election Results 2026 LIVE | Counting Officially Begins at 8 AM
Chennai Result LIVE: The counting process is all set to begin at 8 AM. Follow for the latest updates.