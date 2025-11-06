'Chunaav Ke Baad Ek Dusre Ke Baal Nochenge': PM Modi Highlights 'Feud' Between RJD-Congress

Araria: Highlighting the political "feud" between Congress and the RJD within the Mahagathbandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that following the elections, it will escalate to an extent that both parties will "tear each other's hair out."

The Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in Araria, cited Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM nominee Mukesh Sahani's recent statement related to atrocities on the 'Nishad' community during Lalu Prasad Yadav's regime. PM Modi claimed that Congress has fielded Sahani against RJD, who is giving interviews in the media, highlighting Lalu Yadav's "jungle raj".

"A few days ago, I exposed the reality of the ongoing feud between Congress and RJD. After this reality was exposed, the feud between them has intensified even more. Just now, we saw that Congress has now fielded the candidate for the Deputy Chief Minister position against RJD on the front lines. He is giving interviews to the media, and in them, he is exposing the reality of RJD's jungle raj. He is saying that in the jungle raj, the most atrocities were committed against Dalits, Mahadalits, and Extremely Backward Classes. This is just the beginning; wait for the election results--these Congress and RJD people are going to tear each other's hair out," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also slammed RJD and Congress for "insulting" Chhath, highlighting the silence of RJD on the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "drama" statement on the festival.

"Whether it is Congress or RJD, they have no concern for the country's security and faith. That is why these people also insult our faith and culture. Congress's Namdar comes to Bihar and calls the worship of Chhathi Maiya drama. This is an insult to Chhathi Maiya, to our faith. Our mothers and sisters do not even drink water during the worship of Chhathi Maiya, and they call it a farce. And when such words come out of RJD's Namdar's mouth, a lock gets put on it," PM Modi said.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 27.65 per cent in the first four hours of the first phase of the assembly elections, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

The Begusarai district recorded the highest turnout of 30.37 per cent, while Patna, the capital of the state, recorded a slow turnout of 23.71 per cent till 11 am.

Lakhisarai, which earlier recorded a sluggish turnout at 9 am, has now recorded a turnout of 30.32 per cent till 11 am.