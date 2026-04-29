Violent Clashes, Crude Bombs & NIA Crackdown | All We Know So Far As Bengal Records Massive Turnout

New Delhi: Tension flared in West Bengal’s Bhangar during Phase 2 polling as clashes reportedly broke out between Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

The situation escalated after ISF candidate Naushad Siddiqui reportedly chased rival workers, while central forces intervened and carried out a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

The confrontation also intensified near booths 258 and 259, where Naushad Siddiqui reportedly reached, amid allegations of voter intimidation.

TMC workers reportedly taunted him over his absence, to which Siddiqui hit back, questioning their claims and credibility. The situation quickly turned aggressive, with slogan shouting and face-offs between both sides.

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Slogans like “Joy Bangla” were raised against Siddiqui, further escalating tensions on the ground.

Central Forces Step In

As tensions spiralled, central forces and police personnel moved in to disperse the crowd.

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Reports indicate that a lathi-charge was carried out to control the situation and prevent further escalation, as both groups clashed in full public view.

Heavy deployment of central forces, state police, and other agencies has been maintained across sensitive pockets.

Crude Bombs Recovered, NIA Launches Probe

Earlier, crude bombs were recovered from multiple locations in Bhangar and nearby areas.

Nearly 100 explosives were reportedly seized from a TMC-linked premises, while around 79 crude bombs had already been recovered in the run-up to polling.

Further, in Purba Bardhaman’s Ketugram area, a bag containing fresh bombs was also found near a polling booth, prompting immediate action by bomb disposal squads.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched search operations and is probing the source and intended use of these explosives.

Polling underway amid tight security

Amid the clashes, voting for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway.

Over 3.22 crore voters across 142 constituencies are casting their votes, with authorities on high alert to ensure free and fair polling.