'Cleanup Of Congress, RJD From Bihar Has Begun': BJP MP Dinesh Sharma On Exit Polls

Chitrakoot: Hours after the Bihar Assembly polls concluded and exit polls began to emerge, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma expressed confidence about the NDA's prospects in the Bihar elections, making a statement that "cleanup" of Congress and RJD from Bihar has begun".

Commenting on the Bihar Elections Exit Polls, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, “... The cleanup of Congress and RJD from Bihar has begun. This time's results will be the most surprising.”

Sharma asserted that the NDA would form the government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority, saying, “I believe that an NDA government will be formed in Bihar with a 2/3 majority.”

The counting of votes will be done on November 14.

Advertisement

His remarks came as, according to exit poll results, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar with the opposition Mahagathbandhan falling short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly. The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the assembly polls, is unlikely to make a significant impact in terms of seats.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari stated that the Mahagathbandhan had already "accepted defeat" ahead of the Bihar Assembly election results, claiming that exit polls had only predicted “what we have seen on the ground.”

Advertisement

"The Mahagathbandhan has already accepted defeat. What we have seen on the ground and the support for the NDA is reflected in the exit polls, which are showing the same trend. Who will vote for those who say long live the mafia? There is support from women. There has been a big change. The women and Gen Z support and trust PM Modi and Nitish Kumar," Tiwari told ANI.

The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polls was held on November 6, the second phase of polling concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

People's Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may 0-1 seats, with others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.