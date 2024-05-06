Advertisement

Puri: Congress candidate from the Puri Assembly seat in Odisha, Uma Ballav Rath on Sunday sustained some serious injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a few unknown miscreants, while campaigning in his constituency. According to the Puri police, the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Kumbharpada police station on Sunday evening, during which Uma Ballav Rath sustained injuries on his head and other body parts.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed by the Congress candidate at the Kumbharpada police station. Based on the complaint, the police have initiated a probe into the matter.

Rath's supporters suspect that change of candidature by the Congress can be the reason for attack

In his complaint, Rath claimed that while canvassing near the bus stand in Kumbharpada, he was suddenly attacked by unknown people with bricks and glass bottles. It was due to the intervention by the local residents, who guarded him and took him safely from the spot.

On information, the city Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), immediately rushed to spot and controlled the situation.

Uma Ballav Rath, who is also a former-MLA, later said, "Some unknown miscreants assaulted me while I was canvassing near the bus stand. Suddenly, some people came and attacked me."

It is suspected that Rath candidature as the Congress nominee could have been a reason for the attack. Though the party had initially announced Sujit Mohapatra as its candidate for the seat, it later dropped him and nominated Rath.

However, Rath said he would not blame anyone. "Let the police investigate the matter," he said.

Meanwhile, angry over the change of candidate by the Congress leadership, supporters of Mohapatra ransacked the party’s district office in the town, police said.

Mohapatra alleged that he was dropped by the party after he filed nomination papers.

