‘Congress In ICU, May Not Win A Single Seat In Upper Assam’: Bhupen Borah

Bihpuria: The campaign trail in Assam is not loud, but it is layered. Beneath the routine rallies and roadshows, there is a steady political undercurrent but that is in favour of the incumbent government. We followed Bhupen Borah on his campaign trail in Bihpuria on Monday, and this is what he has to say on this elections.

Speaking to Republic Media Network during a campaign interaction in Bihpuria, Borah launched a sharp and unfiltered attack on the Congress, describing the party as one that has “collapsed from within” and is struggling to even prepare for the elections.

“Congress is in the ICU,” Borah said plainly. “They are not ready. You can see it everywhere—no planning, no energy, no seriousness.”

His remarks reflected a broader BJP line in Upper Assam, where the party is attempting to project the Congress as disorganised and out of touch. But Borah went a step further, framing the contest not just as political, but also as one of sentiment.

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According to him, the Congress today carries what he called an “anti-Assamese mentality,” something he claimed voters have begun to recognise. In regions like Bihpuria, where identity and cultural pride remain strong factors, this accusation is not incidental—it is central to the messaging.

“There is a feeling among people,” he said, pausing briefly between campaign stops. “They don’t see Congress standing with Assam.”

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Borah also questioned the leadership structure of the Congress in the state, suggesting that what is visible is not necessarily what exists on the ground. Referring to Gaurav Gogoi, he said the MP is only the face of the party, while the real organisational strength lies with Rakibul Hussain.

“It is not the same leadership that is shown publicly,” Borah said. “There is a different power structure working behind.”

His criticism extended to the Congress high command as well. Naming Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge, Borah accused both of being disconnected from Assam and insensitive in their approach towards the state.

He brought up the legacy of Bhupen Hazarika, alleging that remarks made by Mallikarjun Kharge had insulted the iconic figure. In Assam’s political space, where cultural identity often overlaps with electoral discourse, such issues tend to resonate beyond party lines.

On the development front, Borah pointed to the proposed semiconductor project, claiming that Priyank Kharge had opposed it. He further alleged that this position was supported by Gaurav Gogoi, a move he described as going against Assam’s growth prospects.

“When the state is trying to bring in investment, such opposition is not understood by the people,” he said, linking the issue directly to employment and opportunity.

Asked about the electoral outlook, Borah was unequivocal. He said the Congress has been pushed into a corner and is now largely restricted to minority-dominated constituencies.

“I will not be surprised if they don’t win even a single seat in Upper Assam,” he said. “Their total number will not go beyond 24, and those will come from specific pockets.”

Such claims, while politically charged, reflect the BJP’s confidence in Upper Assam, a region where it has consolidated its position over multiple election cycles.

A recurring theme in Borah’s campaign is the support of young voters. He repeatedly pointed to employment as a key factor, arguing that the BJP’s governance record has created a shift in perception.

“The youths are with BJP,” he said. “They have seen the work. Around 1.6 lakh youths have got jobs without paying a single penny.”

In Upper Assam, where migration and job scarcity have long shaped political conversations, this remains a crucial pitch. For many first-time voters, the question is not just political alignment, but economic opportunity.