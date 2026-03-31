‘New Assam Rising, But Demography Remains Core Concern’: Ground Report from Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur: The election mood in Assam may be heating up, but on the ground in Lakhimpur, the conversation is not just about votes—it is about change that people can see, and concerns that refuse to go away. Development is visible, but so is a deeper anxiety around identity and demography.

One of the most striking symbols of this change is the Lovlina Borgohain Sports Arena, a sprawling complex that reflects the government’s push towards infrastructure under Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Walking through the facility with Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, the scale becomes clear. A cricket stadium stands on one side, while inside there are courts for badminton, basketball and table tennis. There is an athletics track, a football ground built to international standards, along with hostels, a swimming pool and training areas for multiple sports.

Deka describes it as more than just a stadium. “It’s a complete sports setup. Everything is here in one place. You won’t find something like this easily in Assam,” he says.

Advertisement

Massive Development Push

According to Deka, this project is part of a larger push in the last five years, with thousands of crores spent on sports infrastructure across the state. A significant portion has gone into this arena, and more funds have already been approved to expand it further.

Advertisement

The idea, he says, is to turn Lakhimpur into a sports hub for North Assam, bringing in support from both government agencies and private players.

But the changes are not limited to sports. Across the constituency, projects worth thousands of crores are either complete or underway. A medical college is already functional, while a super-speciality hospital is coming up. There is a new interstate bus terminal, and a modern town hall has also been built.

Rail connectivity, once limited, has improved with the introduction of broad-gauge lines and electrification now in place.

“This is the kind of Assam we are talking about—where opportunities are growing,” Deka says.

Youth at the Core

For many here, the biggest change is visible among the youth. Grounds that once remained empty now see regular activity. Young boys and girls are training, playing, and spending their evenings in spaces that did not exist earlier. “There was a time when parents were hesitant to let children step out in the evening. Today, you can see them here, practising, competing,” Deka points out.

He believes that better infrastructure, along with new educational institutions, can help keep young people in Assam instead of forcing them to move out in search of opportunities.

Development vs Demography

Yet, even as development projects expand, Deka insists that the biggest issue in Assam remains unchanged. “The core issue is still demography,” he says. “Earlier, it was about land encroachment. Now it has become about demographic change.” He alleges that over the years, government land, forest areas and wetlands have been occupied, leading to visible shifts in population patterns.

Referring to older records, he says some areas that once had only a handful of families have seen their population rise sharply over time. “This is not something people can ignore,” he adds. For him, the question is not just about building infrastructure, but about who will benefit from it.“If we build stadiums and universities, but our own people cannot use them, then what is the point?” he asks.

Government Action and Challenges

Deka says the government is aware of the issue and is taking steps, though he admits it is not something that can be resolved quickly. “It’s complicated. But work is going on. Step by step, things will move forward,” he says.

Delimitation and Identity Politics

On delimitation, he dismisses the idea that it is meant to favour any particular leader or party. “This is not about one person or one election. It is about correcting things for the future,” he says, adding that such measures are necessary to address changing ground realities.

A Dual Narrative of Assam’s Future