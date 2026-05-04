Dharmadam Assembly Election Result LIVE: Will LDF Maintain Control Or UDF Spring a Surprise?
Dharmadam Assembly Election Results 2026: Counting for the high-stakes Dharmadam seat begins at 8 am today. As Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defends his stronghold, this constituency is the focal point of the 2026 Kerala Assembly Election results. Follow the LIVE for latest news updates.
- Election News
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New Delhi: Counting for the high-profile Dharmadam seat in Kannur is one of the most anticipated updates today. As the home turf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, this constituency, number 12 in the 140-seat assembly, remains the epicenter of Kerala's political map.
Dharmadam has been a rock-solid CPI(M) fortress since its inception in 2008, with the Left consistently holding their ground here. In the 2021 elections, Pinarayi Vijayan secured a commanding victory with a margin of over 50,000 votes, underscoring the party's dominance in this mix of urban and semi-rural regions.
With an electorate of nearly 1.9 lakh voters, all eyes are now on the counting boards to see if the Chief Minister can maintain his stronghold against UDF’s V.P. Abdul Rasheed and NDA’s K. Ranjith.
Follow our LIVE coverage for the latest numbers and trends as they break.
Who Won Last Time?
Dharmadam Election Result: In the last Assembly Election held in 2021, Pinarayi Vijayan from the CPM won the Dharmadam seat with 83.33% of the total votes polled. The victory margin was 95522 votes over C. Raghunathan of the INC.
Voter Turnout at 80.99% This Year
Dharmadam Election Result: This year, the voter turnout in Dharmadam stood at 80.99%, according to data released by the Election Commission of India. Polling took place peacefully.
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How Many Voted in Dharmadam During the Last Election?
Dharmadam Election Result: In the 2021 Assembly Election, Dharmadam recorded a voter turnout of 83.33%.
Where to get detailed coverage of Dharmadam Assembly Election Result 2026?
Dharmadam Election Result: Get complete, real-time coverage of the Dharmadam Assembly Election Results at https://www.republicworld.com.
For official updates and detailed data, visit the Election Commission of India website.
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Counting of Votes Will Begin at 8 AM
Dharmadam Election Result: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am, and early trends are expected to emerge shortly there after from centres across Kerala. Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates on leading candidates, party-wise performance, voter turnout, and final results as they come in.
Countdown Nearly Over for Dharmadam
Dharmadam Assembly Election Results 2026: Dharmadom, located in Kannur district, has an electorate of around 1.9 lakh, combining urban and semi-rural areas.