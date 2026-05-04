Dharmadam Assembly Election Result LIVE: Will LDF Maintain Control Or UDF Spring a Surprise?

LDF Tries to Retain Stronghold Amid UDF Challenge | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Counting for the high-profile Dharmadam seat in Kannur is one of the most anticipated updates today. As the home turf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, this constituency, number 12 in the 140-seat assembly, remains the epicenter of Kerala's political map.

Dharmadam has been a rock-solid CPI(M) fortress since its inception in 2008, with the Left consistently holding their ground here. In the 2021 elections, Pinarayi Vijayan secured a commanding victory with a margin of over 50,000 votes, underscoring the party's dominance in this mix of urban and semi-rural regions.

Follow Kerala LIVE blog here

With an electorate of nearly 1.9 lakh voters, all eyes are now on the counting boards to see if the Chief Minister can maintain his stronghold against UDF’s V.P. Abdul Rasheed and NDA’s K. Ranjith.

Follow our LIVE coverage for the latest numbers and trends as they break.