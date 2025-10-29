‘Dial 1950 Or Talk To BLOs Directly': ECI Gets Poll-Ready

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has urged all citizens to utilise its dedicated, integrated channels, the 1950 Voter Helpline and the ‘Book-a-call with BLO’ facility to resolve all election-related queries and grievances.

The move is part of the ECI’s ongoing efforts to enhance voter services and ensure transparency in electoral roll management. The ECI emphasises that these facilities serve as crucial digital bridges between the citizen and the electoral machinery, particularly the Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

1950: The Universal Helpline

The toll-free number 1950 remains the primary point of contact for the public. Citizens can dial this number to get information on a wide range of topics, including:

Voter registration status.

Application for new voter cards (EPIC).

Details regarding polling booth locations.

Filing general election-related complaints.

Checking the status of previous applications.

‘Book-a-call with BLO’ Feature

To address more specific and localised concerns, the ECI has highlighted its "Book-a-call with BLO" feature, available on the ECI's unified web portal, ECINet. This innovative system allows electors to officially schedule a direct telephone consultation with their designated Booth Level Officer.

The core objective of this feature is swift resolution: once a call is booked, the BLO is typically mandated to return the call, listen to the grievance, and provide a resolution within a stipulated timeframe of 48 hours. This mechanism is especially vital during intensive electoral roll revision exercises, ensuring that issues like name deletions, corrections, or new enrollments are addressed directly and effectively at the local level.

The Commission monitors the status of every 'Book-a-call' request on centralised dashboards, ensuring accountability and timely service delivery across the nation.