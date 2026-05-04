Dispur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Pradyut Bordoloi vs Mira Borthakur Goswami Battle Heats Up in Dispur as Counting Begins

Tight Fight Between Pradyut Bordoloi and Mira Borthakur Goswami in Dispur | Image: Republic

Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and Assam has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on Dispur, Pradyut Bordoloi's constituency and one of the most closely watched seats in the state.

The contest between the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed. Adding to the drama is BJP heavyweight Pradyut Bordoloi contesting against Mira Borthakur Goswami, making Dispur a marquee clash this election season

