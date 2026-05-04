Dispur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Pradyut Bordoloi vs Mira Borthakur Goswami Battle Heats Up in Dispur as Counting Begins
Dispur Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: All eyes on Dispur as Pradyut Bordoloi faces Mira Borthakur Goswami. Track BJP vs INC trends, vote margins, and round-wise counting Assam.
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Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and Assam has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on Dispur, Pradyut Bordoloi's constituency and one of the most closely watched seats in the state.
The contest between the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed. Adding to the drama is BJP heavyweight Pradyut Bordoloi contesting against Mira Borthakur Goswami, making Dispur a marquee clash this election season
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This election has gone far beyond a routine democratic exercise. From record voter turnout to allegations over EVM security, late-night protests outside strongrooms, and re-polling at select booths ordered by the Election Commission of India, tensions have remained high till counting day.
While most exit polls suggest an edge for the BJP, the final outcome will depend on how the numbers unfold through each round of counting. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, seat-wise trends, and decisive vote margins from Dispur and across Assam.
Dispur Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Who Will Win— Pradyut Bordoloi or Mira Borthakur Goswami?
Dispur Result LIVE:
Assam 2026 LIVE: Tight Fight Between Mira Borthakur Goswami and Pradyut Bordoloi in Dispur
Assam counting trends:
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Dispur Results LIVE: Is Pradyut Bordoloi Leading Against Mira Borthakur Goswami? Counting Underway
Check Assam Results Live: