'Dularchand Yadav Died Of Cardiorespiratory Failure': Bihar DGP On Mokama Murder Case

Patna: Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Sunday said that the death of Dularchand Yadav, which occurred during a violent clash between supporters of two candidates in Mokama on October 30, was caused by cardiac and respiratory failure, and not by a gunshot injury, as per the post-mortem report.

While addressing the press conference in Patna, the DGP informed that a bullet mark was found on the leg of the deceased, but it was not the cause of death.

"An FIR has been lodged in this matter, and a detailed post-mortem examination was conducted, including videographic documentation. A bullet mark was found on the leg of the deceased, but it was not the cause of death. The primary cause was determined to be cardiac and respiratory failure," DGP Vinay Kumar said.

He added that a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team has been constituted to probe the incident.

"A CID team has been formed to investigate the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that the vehicle may have rammed into the deceased during the scuffle. Whether this was intentional or accidental will be determined after a thorough investigation," he said.

On the arrest of Janata Dal (United) (JDU) candidate Anant Singh in the Dularchand Yadav murder case, the DGP said that there were very few eyewitnesses but that the investigation was ongoing.

On October 30, the man, identified as Dularchand Yadav, was found dead, and several others were injured following a clash between alleged supporters of the Jan Suraaj Party and the Janata Dal (United) in Mokama Assembly constituency.

"There were very few eyewitnesses, but the investigation is ongoing, including a recreation of the crime scene. The weapon used to fire the bullet into the deceased's leg has not yet been recovered. Several individuals allegedly involved and present at the time of the incident have been arrested. We are closely monitoring the candidates' movements and working to identify additional suspects based on available video footage. No one will be spared in this matter," he asserted.

Providing details of the sequence of events, the DGP said, "The incident that occurred on 30 October is being taken very seriously. It was an unfortunate incident involving the clash of supporters of two candidates while passing their vehicles. Heavy stone-pelting took place, resulting in injuries and the tragic death of Dularchand Yadav."

Earlier in the day, Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, was arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, by Patna Police in connection with the murder case of Dularchand Yadav.

On Saturday, two station house officers (SHOs) were suspended in connection with the murder case, officials confirmed. According to the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan have been suspended in the case.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the immediate transfer of key administrative and police officials posted from the Mokama Assembly constituency and directed disciplinary action against them.

According to an official statement from the poll body, the Commission has approved the transfer of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Barh-cum-Returning Officer, Chandan Kumar; Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Barh-1, Rakesh Kumar; and SDPO Barh-2, Abhishek Singh, in connection with Mokama Assembly Constituency.

Mokama is infamous for being a stronghold of influential and often controversial "strongmen" or "bahubalis" in Bihar politics, most notably Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh and Surajbhan Singh.

Mokama is now once again in the limelight after the murder of Dularchand Yadav, as the vote battle may be influenced because of the incident. This year, the electoral battle in Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district, Bihar, is centred around two Bahubalis - Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, who dominate the region's political narrative.

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies.

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.