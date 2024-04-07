Advertisement

EC Issues Notice to Andhra Pradesh CM: The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday issued notice to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over an alleged derogatory remark made by him against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was served notice following a complaint by a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader over his remark. According to the information, a day after a TDP leader filed a complaint before the Election Commission over derogatory comments made by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy against Chandrababu Naidu, the poll body has issued notice to the chief minister for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Following the issuance of the notice, Jagan Mohan Reddy now has to explain his stand in respect of the complaint and the statements made by him against TDP president Naidu in the public discourses. The Andhra Pradesh CM has been directed to file his response within 48 hours from the time of receipt of notice.

Advertisement