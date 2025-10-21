ECI Appoints 3 Observers For Jubilee Hills Bypoll Slated For November 11

The three officers will monitor various aspects of the electoral process, including general arrangements, law and order and election expenditure. | Image: Republic

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed three observers for the Jubilee Hills by-election, scheduled to be held on November 11. This is done to ensure a fair and transparent voting process.

According to the officials, the observers will oversee the procedure and ensure it goes on smoothly with no discrepancies.

The three observers are IAS Ranjit Kumar Singh (General Observer), Om Prakash Tripathy (Police Observer), and IRS Sanjiv Kumar Lal (Expenditure Observer).

These officers will monitor various aspects of the electoral process, including general arrangements, law and order and election expenditure. They will also be responsible for the fair conduct of the Jubilee Hills by-elections.

The observers will oversee critical components of the election process, from ensuring a model code of conduct compliance, monitoring law and order, to scrutinising election expenditure.

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Backward Class (BC) leader V Naveen Yadav, while the BRS has fielded Gopinath's widow Sunitha in the Jubilee Hills by-poll. the BJP has nominated Lanka Deepak Reddy.

Earlier today, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that his party will not field any candidate for the bypoll as it will extend support to the Congress candidate.

He appealed to the people of Jubilee Hills to support Congress nominee Naveen Yadav.

"AIMIM is not fielding a candidate from Jubilee Hills. We appeal to the people of Jubilee Hills to vote for a young leader, Naveen Yadav (Congress candidate), so that he can bring development to Jubilee Hills. This is the decision of the party," he informed.

Earlier, on October 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that by-elections for eight assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories will take place on November 11. These by-elections are being held to fill vacancies caused by various reasons such as resignations, deaths, or disqualifications.