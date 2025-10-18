ECI Declares Polling Day A Paid Holiday For Employees In Bihar

The Election Commission said no wages will be deducted on account of such a paid holiday. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that the date of polling in the Assembly elections in Bihar will be a paid holiday for the residents of the area employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or establishment.

This will also be applicable for bye-elections in the eight assembly constituencies in seven states and Union Territories that are scheduled to go to the polls on November 11.

Elections are being held in Bihar in two phases on November 6 and 11 and results will be declared on November 14.

"As per Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or establishment, and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of a State/UT, shall be granted a paid holiday on the day of poll," EC said in a release.

"No deduction of wages shall be made on account of such a paid holiday. Any employer who contravenes these provisions shall be liable to a fine. All daily wage and casual workers are also entitled to a paid holiday on the day of poll," it added.

The Commission clarified that electors (including casual and daily wage workers) who are working or employed in industrial or commercial establishments located outside their constituency but are registered as voters in a constituency going to polls shall also be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday on the day of poll to enable them to cast their vote.

The poll panel has directed all State/UT Governments to issue necessary instructions to all concerned for strict compliance with these provisions and to ensure that all electors are able to exercise their franchise freely and conveniently.