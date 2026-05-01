The integrity of the electoral process has come under intense scrutiny in West Bengal as serious allegations of EVM tampering surfaced during the latest round of polling. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is currently investigating claims that voting machines were intentionally obstructed to prevent voters from selecting specific candidates.

Allegations of EVM Tampering in Diamond Harbour

The controversy centers on Diamond Harbour, a high-profile constituency where Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan, a close aide to Abhishek Banerjee, is in the fray. BJP candidate Debangshu Panda has launched a formal complaint, accusing the TMC of actively obstructing citizens from voting in his favor.

Adding weight to these claims, BJP IT chief Amit Malviya shared video footage allegedly showing that the buttons for both the BJP and CPM candidates were taped over in several locations. Specific booths under fire include numbers 144, 170, and 189.

The Election Commission has labeled the complaint as “serious.” Officials have clarified that presiding officers are strictly responsible for ensuring that all EVM buttons remain visible and free from tape, glue, or any other substances.

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Tensions Escalate Between Candidates and Observers

This latest development follows a pre-existing rift between Jahangir Khan and police observer Ajay Pal Sharma, who had previously warned Khan against interfering with the polling process. While voting has technically continued, these fresh allegations have significantly heightened political friction in the region.

A similar disruption occurred at Booth No. 35 in Monteswar, Purba Bardhaman. Polling was briefly suspended after officials discovered cellophane tape covering a button on the EVM. The machine is currently undergoing a technical examination to verify the extent of the interference.

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Probe Into Missing Webcast Footage

In a parallel development, the Election Commission has initiated a probe into missing webcast data. Internal booth footage from Falta, Magrahat West, and several other locations is reportedly unavailable. Network operators have been ordered to submit a formal report explaining why no recording exists for these specific booths.

"The Election Commission said any confirmed tampering would lead to criminal action and a repoll, reaffirming its commitment to free and fair elections."

15 Repolls Proposed Across Key Areas

The CEO’s office has officially approached the ECI to request repolls at 15 specific booths based on recommendations from returning officers. The current breakdown of proposed repolls includes:

Magrahat West: 11 booths.

Diamond Harbour: 4 booths.