West Bengal Elections: 15 Booths May See Re-Polling Amid EVM Tampering Claims As Missing Footage In Falta Raises Alarms

A significant development has emerged regarding allegations of EVM tampering in the Falta Assembly constituency. During a routine scrutiny of election procedures, officials reportedly discovered that webcasting footage is missing from the specific polling booth where claims of "button taping" first surfaced.

This discrepancy was detected during the standard verification process, leading authorities to launch a formal probe into why the digital trail is unavailable. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is now expected to review the situation and determine the next steps after a thorough examination of the facts.

Proposals for Re-Polling in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat West

The controversy is not limited to Falta. Sources within the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office indicate that formal recommendations for re-polling have already been sent to the ECI. These proposals, initiated by the respective Returning Officers, cover several locations within the South 24 Parganas district.

According to the latest reports:

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Diamond Harbour: Re-polling has been proposed for 4 booths.

Magrahat West (Paschim Magrahat): Re-polling has been recommended for 11 booths.

In total, the CEO’s office has approached the ECI to conduct fresh voting at these 15 polling stations based on the findings of ground officials.

ECI Launched a Probe

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a formal investigation into the disappearance of webcast and internal booth footage across Falta, Magrahat West, and several other polling locations. To determine the cause of this technical blackout, the commission has directed network operators to submit a detailed report explaining why recordings for these specific booths are unavailable.

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ECI to Take Final Call on Falta and Beyond

While 15 booths are already under consideration, the scope of the re-poll could expand significantly. There is a strong possibility that re-polling may be conducted in more than 30 booths across the Falta Assembly constituency alone, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the missing footage and tampering claims.

"The final decision will be taken by the Election Commission of India after reviewing detailed reports and ground verification," sources confirmed.