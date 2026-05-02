Elecion Commission Deploys 165 Additional Counting Observers, 77 Police Observers In West Bengal Ahead Of Counting Day

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed Additional Counting Observers and police observers in West Bengal, as repolling is underway in 15 polling booths across the state, following allegations of EVM manipulation. The announcement comes in the backdrop of a long history of poll violence in the state.

The ECI has deployed 165 Additional Counting Observers to assist Counting Observers and 77 Police Observers to strengthen security and oversee law and order arrangements around counting centres for the ongoing legislative assembly elections. The Additional Counting Observers and Police Observers have been deployed to ensure that the counting proceedings are conducted in a secure, peaceful, intimidation-free and transparent environment, a press note released by the poll body mentioned.

Police Observers will oversee the security and law and order arrangements around the Counting Centres of the ACs assigned to them, and ensure that the security arrangements around the Counting Centres are as per the Commission’s instructions. The Police Observers will function in close coordination with the Counting Observers and other election machinery deployed for the counting process. However, the Police Observers shall not enter the Counting Hall on the day of counting of votes under any circumstances.

Repolling In West Bengal

Repolling is currently being conducted at 15 polling booths in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal following an order from the Election Commission after reports of alleged Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering during the second phase of polling held on April 29.

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According to the Commission, repolling is being conducted at 11 booths in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas. In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, the EC said the repolling has been ordered based on inputs received from the state poll machinery, and voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

The repolling comes after BJP's co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency on May 29, during the second phase of the Assembly elections.

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