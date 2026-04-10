EPS Confident of AIADMK Victory in Tamil Nadu Polls, Vows To Make State 'Drug-Free' in Three Months

Chennai: In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) expressed strong confidence that the AIADMK-led NDA alliance will sweep the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and form the government with a clear majority.

When asked if he believes the alliance will come to power this time, EPS replied firmly: “Very confident that we will win and come to power.” He went on to predict a massive victory, stating, “Out of 234, 210 constituencies will be won by the NDA and with single majority, ADMK will form the government.” Pressed further on whether he was certain, he asserted: “100% sure.”

EPS clarified that while the alliance with the BJP is in place, he believes the AIADMK can form the government on its own strength. “According to our belief, yes,” he said when asked if ADMK could govern without alliance support. However, he described the NDA as a “natural alliance” under ADMK leadership that people in Tamil Nadu accept, drawing a parallel with BJP’s governance at the Centre and ADMK’s potential rule in the state.

On the decision to ally with the BJP despite past electoral setbacks in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where both parties contested separately and drew a blank, EPS distinguished between national and state elections. He argued that an alliance in 2024 would have helped them win at least 20 seats. He noted that in the 2021 Assembly elections, ADMK had secured 75 seats, and recalled successful past alliances where they won over 99 seats together. “Alliance is all based on the election scenario of time,” he said.

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Addressing questions about differences with the BJP on issues like NEET and the three-language policy, EPS drew a clear line between electoral alliances and core ideology. “An alliance is different, an ideology is different,” he explained. He reiterated ADMK’s commitment to the two-language policy, rooted in the legacy of MGR and J. Jayalalithaa, saying it would continue if they return to power. On NEET, he pointed out that it was implemented during the time when DMK and Congress were aligned at the Centre and asserted that ADMK had protested against it.

When asked whether the late J. Jayalalithaa would have approved of the current alliance with the BJP, given her history of both allying with and opposing the party, EPS reminded that in 1998 it was her decision to ally with the BJP. He added that alliances are situational and noted that even the DMK had allied with the BJP in the past, including in 1999 and 2001.

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Core Campaign Issues: Drug Menace Tops the List

EPS identified the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly the rampant drug menace, as the top priority for voters.

“Today in TN, there is complete lawlessness. If you see drugs are everywhere and the drug menace is unspeakable,” he said, highlighting how ganja has affected youngsters and students.

He promised decisive action: “I promise that within 3 months after we come to power, we will make Tamil Nadu a drug-free state and the supply of Ganja will be stopped.”

He directly blamed the DMK government, alleging that criminals involved in drug peddling are often supported by DMK functionaries, and that the public fears threats when trying to complain. Citing police data from 2021 presented in the Assembly, he pointed to 2,340 people caught selling drugs near schools and colleges, with only 148 arrested, questioning why the rest were not acted upon.

“This only creates a huge doubt,” he said, implying links between the ruling party and the drug mafia.

Arnab Goswami pressed on whether this meant the Chief Minister and top DMK leaders were aware, and if an ADMK government would investigate them. EPS responded that every department falls under a Minister’s oversight, and if corruption or wrongdoing is found, “severe action will be taken.”

He referenced instances where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provided proof on corruption but no action was taken by the state, noting that ADMK had even approached the court on the matter.

“Under ADMK, all departments will be investigated for corruption… if it is proven that they are accused, severe action will be taken,” he assured.

EPS also touched upon broader issues of corruption, law and order failures, and the need for good governance, positioning the ADMK-led alliance as the alternative to what he called a “corruption-filled” DMK government that is “not for the people of TN.”