Rare Promotion in Indian Army: Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit Elevated to Brigadier, Second After Sam Manekshaw

New Delhi: In a remarkable milestone for the Indian Army, Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit has been cleared for promotion to the rank of Brigadier, becoming only the second officer in the force's history to achieve this elevation without having commanded a unit at the colonel level. The first such instance was the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India's greatest military leaders.

This exceptional decision comes after a prolonged 17-year ordeal that saw Colonel Purohit, an officer from the Military Intelligence Corps, navigate serious legal challenges, including his implication in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. He was acquitted by a special court in July 2025 due to insufficient evidence, paving the way for his reinstatement and career progression. Weeks after the Armed Forces Tribunal intervened to halt his impending retirement on March 31, 2026, the Army reviewed and approved his promotion, acknowledging the disruptions caused by the prolonged trial.

Colonel Purohit, who was commissioned into the Maratha Light Infantry in 1994 and later served in counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, had risen to Lieutenant Colonel before his arrest in November 2008. He spent nearly nine years in custody before being granted bail and was promoted to full Colonel in September 2025 following his acquittal.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, affectionately known as "Sam Bahadur," was a towering figure in Indian military history. His leadership during the 1971 Indo-Pak War led to the liberation of Bangladesh, and he remains an icon of strategic brilliance and soldierly valor. Colonel Purohit joins him in this exclusive club.

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Defence observers note that such promotions, bypassing the conventional requirement of unit command at the colonel rank, are granted sparingly and only in cases backed by outstanding overall service and unique circumstances. For Colonel Purohit, the decision also addresses the career setbacks he argued were directly linked to the investigation and trial, which he claimed deprived him of timely advancements.

Field Marshal Manekshaw once famously quipped about his own journey, embodying the spirit of unyielding service. In a similar vein, Colonel Purohit's elevation adds a new page to the annals of the Indian Army.

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