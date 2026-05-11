‘EPS Out, Velumani In?’ AIADMK On Brink Of Split? 36 MLAs Ready To Back Vijay’s TVK Govt In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu politics appears headed for another dramatic twist less than 24 hours after Vijay formally assumed office, with internal revolt brewing inside the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and growing indications that a section of the party may back the new TVK-led government.

According to Republic sources, as many as 36 out of AIADMK’s 47 MLAs are willing to support Vijay, potentially pushing the TVK-led bloc’s strength to around 156 MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The development, if it materialises, would dramatically alter the state’s post-poll political equations and leave AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami facing his biggest leadership crisis yet.

The rebellion buzz comes amid reports of widening cracks within AIADMK following the party’s disappointing performance in the Assembly elections and the rapid rise of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Recent reports have pointed to separate meetings among senior AIADMK leaders and growing discontent against EPS within the party ranks.

Republic has learnt that former minister SP Velumani is likely to emerge as the new power centre within the party and could replace EPS as the AIADMK general secretary if the revolt intensifies. Sources indicated that discussions are underway among dissident leaders over a possible leadership transition to prevent a larger split in the party.

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The churn comes at a politically sensitive moment for Tamil Nadu, where Vijay’s ascent has already disrupted the decades-long dominance of the DMK-AIADMK duopoly. The actor-turned-politician was sworn in as the state’s Chief Minister on Sunday after days of intense political manoeuvring following a fractured mandate.

TVK had emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly with 108 seats but initially fell short of the majority mark, triggering frantic negotiations and backchannel outreach to various parties and MLAs. Congress, Left parties and several smaller outfits eventually extended support to Vijay, helping him cross the halfway mark.

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Now, with a possible section of AIADMK legislators also warming up to the new dispensation, Vijay’s government could become politically far more stable than initially anticipated.

The reported revolt has also reignited speculation over the BJP’s long-term strategy in Tamil Nadu. Recent political reports suggested that sections within the BJP were uncomfortable with a prolonged instability scenario and were exploring ways to prevent the DMK from regaining political advantage.

While there has been no official confirmation from either AIADMK or TVK on the alleged support arrangement, the developments have intensified speculation that Tamil Nadu may be witnessing the beginning of a historic political realignment.

Adding to the symbolism of the shift, Vijay on Sunday took oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister amid massive public attention, signing key welfare decisions shortly after assuming office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Vijay and assured cooperation between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government.