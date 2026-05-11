‘171 Religious Videos, Namaz Lessons’: SIT Probes Funding Angle in Nashik TCS Conversion Case

New Delhi: Fresh details have emerged in the alleged religious conversion case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Nashik, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) now probing the financial transactions of accused Nida Khan even as investigators examine claims of organised support networks and funding sources.

According to sources, the SIT has seized Nida Khan’s bank passbook as part of its investigation into her financial dealings. Investigators are reportedly scrutinising whether she received funds from a particular group, suspicions that had earlier been flagged by investigating officers during court proceedings.

Sources said the SIT is also questioning Nida Khan and her family members regarding the nearly month-long period during which she was absconding, seeking details on who allegedly helped her evade arrest and the nature of the assistance provided.

Investigators suspect that local corporator Matin Majid Patel may have arranged financial support for Khan through intermediaries to help cover her household expenses while she was on the run, sources added.

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The latest developments come amid shocking allegations related to the case. Sources claimed that Nida Khan allegedly attempted to influence the complainant through sustained religious outreach, including sending 171 religious videos to the victim.

She is also accused of visiting the victim’s home and conducting religious rituals there. According to sources, Khan allegedly instructed the victim on how to offer “Namaz” and recite the “Kalima”. She also allegedly advised the victim on wearing a burqa and hijab, visiting her residence to explain religious practices and attire.

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The case has triggered a major political and law enforcement response in Maharashtra, with authorities treating the matter as highly sensitive.

Earlier this week, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik confirmed that Nida Khan was taken into custody in a joint operation carried out by Nashik City Police and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court.

“She was taken into custody from the Naregaon area after a two-day operation,” Karnik had said, adding that investigators found she was allegedly sheltered by corporator Matin Majid Patel.

Police had stated that plainclothes officers using unmarked vehicles carried out the operation after precise location tracking. Patel was subsequently named as an accused in the case for allegedly harbouring Khan.

The case pertains to allegations of sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments involving employees at the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services. Police said a total of nine FIRs have been registered so far, one at Deolali Camp police station and eight at Mumbai Naka police station. Safi Shaikh and Raza Memon are among the key accused already arrested in the matter.

The controversy had also drawn sharp remarks from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who termed the incident a “very serious matter” and said the government was probing whether it amounted to “corporate jihad”.

“The incident which has occurred in Nashik TCS is a very serious matter. We are trying to go to the root of the incident. If it emerges as corporate jihad, we will find its root,” Fadnavis had said earlier.