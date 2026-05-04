'Even If Lion Is Alone, It'll Be The King Of Jungle': Vijay's Old Video Goes Viral Amid TVK's Blockbuster Debut

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made a blockbuster debut in Tamil Nadu elections, leading from over 100 out of the total 235 seats. Amidst the celebrations of his grand performance, an old video of the superstar is going viral on social media.

In the video, Vijay seemingly referred to himself as the "lion of the jungle", saying, "There are so many jackals and other animals in the forest but there will be only one lion."

"Even if the lion is alone, it will be the king of the jungle," he was heard saying in the old video, which is now gaining significance.

The video is from an old rally before the elections in which Vijay was attacking his rivals. The video is doing rounds on social media amid claims that Vijay will form a government on his own in Tamil Nadu, without an alliance.

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Vijay To Be The Next Tamil Nadu CM?

Vijay's father said, “Vijay will become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu…There is no doubt about that. No alliance will be required. He will stand on his own."

John Arokiasamy, the poll strategist of Vijay's TVK, also claimed that the party will form a government in Tamil Nadu on its own.

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