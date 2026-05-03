'Fair Voting Never Happens in Falta Under TMC Govt': BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar

Kolkata: Ahead of repolling in the Falta Assembly constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar alleged voter intimidation under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule, claiming residents were forced to vote in a particular manner.

Welcoming the Election Commission's decision to conduct repolling on May 21, Sarkar said it would help ensure fair voting, with counting scheduled for May 23.

Speaking to ANI, Sarkar said, "Under the TMC rule, fair voting never takes place in Falta. Residents of Hindu villages are intimidated and kept away from the polls. Even if they do wish to vote, they are compelled to cast their ballots solely for the TMC. Such is the prevailing atmosphere in many areas. This time, however, the Election Commission has taken very effective and decisive measures."

He further added, "Consequently, the public has become galvanised to step forward and cast their votes... Now, repolling is scheduled to take place on May 21st, followed by the counting of votes on the 23rd. This is an excellent decision, and it is precisely what was needed."

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered fresh voting across all 285 polling stations in the Falta Assembly constituency of West Bengal on May 21, even as repolling was conducted in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour Assembly constituencies on Saturday.

According to the ECI, directives for fresh repolling have been given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29."

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Earlier on Saturday, the BJP delegation met with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh visited the Netaji Indoor Stadium, which has strong rooms with EVMs.

BJP candidate from Maniktala Assembly Constituency, Tapas Roy, who was part of the BJP's delegation to the CEO, said the Election Commission's rules and regulations regarding the seating arrangements for national and state party representatives in the counting hall must be strictly followed.

"We came with three issues. In Bardhaman, where people were climbing the building from the outside up to the fifth floor, what were the CAPF and the district police doing? Second, in Pingla and Daspur, casual workers are being deployed for duties they shouldn't be assigned to. This must stop. Third, the Election Commission's rules and regulations regarding the seating arrangements for national and state party representatives in the counting hall must be strictly followed. The Returning Officer (RO), Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), observers, and counting officers must ensure this," he said.

"Because of incidents like what happened in Falta, Abhishek (Banerjee) won by a margin of 7 lakh 11 thousand votes in Diamond Harbour. Even today in Falta, things happen that shouldn't have. People were prevented from voting; in Hindu villages, our mothers and sisters had to come out and protest," he added.