'Fulfil Your Promises To Bihar': Tejashwi Yadav As Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM

Patna: As Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the record tenth time, Opposition leaders extended congratulations while simultaneously urging the newly formed NDA government to deliver on its commitments and bring meaningful change to the state.

In a post on X, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav congratulated the Chief Minister and the newly inducted ministers, expressing hope that the government would uphold the expectations of the people.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Heartfelt best wishes to all the ministers of the Bihar government who took the oath as members of the Council of Ministers. I hope that the new government will live up to the hopes and expectations of responsible people, fulfil its promises and declarations, and bring positive and qualitative changes in the lives of the people of Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav's X post read.

Meanwhile, in Bhitiharwa, West Champaran, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday held a silent introspection (Maun Vrat) at Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in Bihar after not being able to open an account in the seats tally in the Assembly elections. Jan Suraaj Party leader Vivek Kumar said that this marks a moment of "self-purification" and a renewed commitment to improving Bihar.

"Gandhiji said that whenever you start a new endeavour, self-purification is essential. So, we are once again determined to improve Bihar. Today is the day of that new beginning. That's why we are here for self-purification," he said."But you should see that on this very day, Nitish Kumar is taking the oath again... This is why this silent fast is being observed, so that it resonates with them that the promise they made, that every woman will receive Rs 2 lakh, every child will receive a good education, there will be employment in every district, and 10 million people will be given jobs, reaches them through this silent fast. They will not renege on it," Kumar added.

Calling Bihar's political space an "opposition vacuum", Kumar asserted that Jan Suraaj would fill it. "Somewhere in Bihar, there's a political opposition vacuum. Jan Suraaj will fill that vacuum, and in the next five years, you'll see that the time and era of struggle has begun to hold this government accountable for its promises to the people. In the next five years, you'll see that Jan Suraaj will remain on the ground," Kumar added.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Congress leader Pawan Khera also took a dig at newly sworn-in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, hoping that he does not suffer any "dhoka" and completes his term. Speaking to ANI, Khera asked Nitish Kumar and the NDA in Bihar to fulfil their poll promises. "We congratulate Nitish Kumar ji and hope that he doesn't suffer any 'dhoka', and he can complete his term. At the very least, he should be able to do something that has not been done in the last 20 years. No matter how they won in Bihar, they should fulfil their promises," the Congress leader said.

Earlier today, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The swearing-in ceremony was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. A total of 25 leaders, apart from Nitish Kumar, took oath as part of the new NDA-led Bihar Cabinet. Among them were Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD-U), Shravan Kumar (JD-U), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Dilip Kumar Jaiswal (BJP) and Ashok Choudhary (JD-U).

Others who joined the Cabinet include Lesi Singh (JD-U), Madan Sahani (JD-U), Nitin Nabin (BJP), Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP), Santosh Kumar Suman of HAM(S), Sunil Kumar (JD-U), Mohammad Zama Khan (JD-U) and Sanjay Singh Tigar (BJP). The list also features Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP), Surendra Mehta (BJP), Narayan Prasad (BJP), Rama Nishad (BJP), Lakhendra Kumar Raushan (BJP) and Shreyashi Singh (BJP).

Additionally, Pramod Kumar (BJP), Sanjay Kumar of LJP(RV), Sanjay Kumar Singh of LJP(RV) and Deepak Prakash of the RLM were sworn in as ministers. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, Patna. The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered the litmus test for Nitish Kumar, who has managed to steer the politics of Bihar around him in every election over the past 20 years.