LIVE | Ghatal Assembly Election Result 2026: Winner, Vote Share and Party-Wise Trends

Ghatal Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-Wise Trends | Image: RepublicWorld.com

Ghatal (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live Updates: In what is expected to be a key seat, Bivash Singha, Kaberi Dolui, and Khagendra Dolai are some of the big names that would go up against each other. Get the latest results for the Ghatal seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on republicworld.com.