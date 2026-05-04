Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Rahul Gandhi | Bihar Elections | Elections 2025
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • LIVE | Ghatal Assembly Election Result 2026: Winner, Vote Share and Party-Wise Trends
LIVE BLOG

LIVE | Ghatal Assembly Election Result 2026: Winner, Vote Share and Party-Wise Trends

Ghatal (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Get the latest results for the Ghatal seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on republicworld.com.

Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Ghatal Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-Wise Trends
Ghatal Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-Wise Trends | Image: RepublicWorld.com

Ghatal (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live Updates: In what is expected to be a key seat, Bivash Singha, Kaberi Dolui, and Khagendra Dolai are some of the big names that would go up against each other. Get the latest results for the Ghatal seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on republicworld.com. 

Live Blog

Ghatal (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live Updates: In what is expected to be a key seat, Bivash Singha, Kaberi Dolui, and Khagendra Dolai are some of the big names that would go up against each other. Get the latest results for the Ghatal seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on republicworld.com. 

Ghatal Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting Starts at 8 AM

Ghatal Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Ghatal assembly. Counting Starts at 8 AM. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates.  

Published By :
Ankit Banerjee

Published On: