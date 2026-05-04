LIVE | Ghatal Assembly Election Result 2026: Winner, Vote Share and Party-Wise Trends
Ghatal (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Get the latest results for the Ghatal seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on republicworld.com.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Ghatal (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live Updates: In what is expected to be a key seat, Bivash Singha, Kaberi Dolui, and Khagendra Dolai are some of the big names that would go up against each other. Get the latest results for the Ghatal seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on republicworld.com.
Live Blog
Ghatal (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live Updates: In what is expected to be a key seat, Bivash Singha, Kaberi Dolui, and Khagendra Dolai are some of the big names that would go up against each other. Get the latest results for the Ghatal seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on republicworld.com.
Ghatal Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting Starts at 8 AM
Ghatal Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Ghatal assembly. Counting Starts at 8 AM. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates.