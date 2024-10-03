sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Haryana People Satisfied With Development Works Undertaken Under BJP Rule: Hema Malini

Published 23:41 IST, October 3rd 2024

Haryana People Satisfied With Development Works Undertaken Under BJP Rule: Hema Malini

Actor-politician and the BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini Thursday exuded confidence that her party would win the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nayab Singh Saini, Hema Malini
Haryana People Satisfied With Development Works Undertaken Under BJP Rule: Hema Malini | Image: @NayabSainiBJP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:41 IST, October 3rd 2024