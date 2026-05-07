‘How Will You Form Govt With 113 MLAs?’: Tamil Nadu Governor Asks TVK Tough Questions | The Inside Details of Vijay-Arlekar Meet

Chennai: Crucial details have now emerged from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s high-stakes meeting with Governor Vishwanath Rajendra Arlekar at Lok Bhavan on Thursday, where the actor-turned-politician was reportedly confronted with a series of tough questions over his ability to form a stable government in Tamil Nadu.

Sources told Republic that Vijay did not independently seek a meeting with the Governor on Thursday. Instead, Raj Bhavan itself invited the TVK chief for clarifications after he staked claim to form the government as leader of the single-largest party in the Assembly.

During the meeting, the Governor is learnt to have directly questioned Vijay on the numbers required to cross the majority mark and the feasibility of running a stable government with only 113 supporting MLAs.

According to sources, the Governor asked Vijay:

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“How will you form a government with 113 MLAs?”

“Which other party will support the TVK government?”

“Can a stable government be formed with 113 MLAs?”

“How can you assure that you will prove majority after taking oath?”

“Can action be taken merely based on the assumption that majority support will eventually come?”

The questions assume significance because TVK and its ally Congress currently have only 113 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly, five short of the majority mark of 118.

Governor’s Questions Trigger Debate

The developments have now triggered a fresh constitutional and political debate in Tamil Nadu, with the Communist Party of India (CPI) openly backing Vijay’s claim to form the government.

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In a statement issued on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu State Executive Committee of the CPI argued that as the single-largest party with 108 seats, TVK should be invited to form the government and given time to prove majority on the floor of the House.

The CPI said it was “not appropriate” for the Governor to insist on proof of majority before swearing-in and cited Supreme Court rulings, including the landmark SR Bommai case judgment, to argue that constitutional convention favours a floor test.

“The Governor must act in accordance with the Constitution,” the CPI statement said.

Resort Politics, AIADMK Turmoil Add To Suspense

The Governor-Vijay meeting comes amid dramatic political instability and intense backchannel activity in the state.

Republic had earlier reported that AIADMK MLAs were moved to a luxury resort in Puducherry amid fears of rebellion and cross-voting during a possible trust vote.

According to sources, nearly 40 AIADMK MLAs were shifted after internal divisions emerged over whether the party should support Vijay’s TVK. Around 28 MLAs reportedly opposed any possible understanding with the DMK and were instead open to backing TVK.

However, talks between AIADMK and TVK reportedly failed to move forward after “TVK did not revert” to AIADMK leadership regarding alliance discussions.

Senior AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and CV Shanmugam later decided against extending support to TVK, though nervousness within the party has continued.

All 46 AIADMK MLAs are now expected to remain at a resort in Puducherry for the next three days amid fears of poaching attempts.

Vijay’s Tightrope Walk

Thursday’s Lok Bhavan meeting marks Vijay’s toughest political test since entering electoral politics.

After storming into Tamil Nadu politics with a stunning debut performance and emerging as the single-largest party, TVK is now facing the harsh realities of coalition arithmetic and constitutional scrutiny.

While Vijay continues outreach efforts to gather support, the Governor’s pointed questions indicate that Lok Bhavan is unwilling to proceed merely on verbal assurances of future backing.