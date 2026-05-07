‘Resort Politics’ Returns To Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Rushes MLAs To Puducherry Amid Rebellion Buzz As Vijay Heads To Lok Bhavan To Meet Governor Again

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s post-poll political drama intensified dramatically on Thursday with signs of turmoil erupting inside the AIADMK camp even as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay moved swiftly to stake claim to form the government.

In a major development, AIADMK MLAs have now been shifted to a luxury resort in Puducherry amid fears of rebellion and cross-voting, sources told Republic. The move comes after confusion and internal dissent reportedly broke out within the party over whether to extend support to Vijay’s TVK to form the government.

According to AIADMK sources, nearly 40 MLAs were urgently moved after strong objections emerged within the party against any possible tie-up with the DMK. Sources said as many as 28 MLAs allegedly told the leadership that supporting the DMK would be “political suicide” and even threatened to quit if such a move materialised.

Interestingly, sources added that most MLAs were initially comfortable with the idea of supporting Vijay’s TVK, but negotiations between the AIADMK and TVK failed to move forward as “TVK did not revert” to the party leadership regarding alliance discussions.

Advertisement

The developments come amid intense uncertainty in Tamil Nadu’s fractured verdict, where TVK and its ally Congress are currently short of the majority mark with a combined tally of 113 seats in the 234-member Assembly, five short of the magic number 118.

AIADMK In Damage-Control Mode

Sources said senior AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam held discussions with party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami late Wednesday night following signs of unrest within the legislative party.

Advertisement

After the meeting, the AIADMK leadership reportedly took a decision not to support Vijay’s TVK during the trust vote. However, despite the formal decision, confusion continues to prevail within the party ranks.

In a significant indication of nervousness within the AIADMK camp, all 46 MLAs are now expected to stay together at a resort in Puducherry for the next three days. Sources said the MLAs were moved with the approval of EPS himself to ensure unity within the party and prevent any possible poaching or cross-voting during a likely floor test.

CV Shanmugam has reportedly been tasked with overseeing the MLAs at the resort in Pooranankuppam, Puducherry, while EPS remains stationed in Chennai along with SP Velumani and other senior leaders to hold the organisation together.

The visuals and developments have revived memories of Tamil Nadu’s infamous “resort politics”, which has repeatedly surfaced during periods of political instability in the state.

Vijay Heads To Meet Governor Again

Even as AIADMK battles internal turbulence, Vijay appears to be making another push to secure government formation.

Sources said the TVK chief once again sought an appointment with Governor Vishwanath Rajendra Arlekar and is meeting him at Lok Bhavan at 11 am on Thursday.

Vijay was seen leaving for Raj Bhavan, with sources indicating that he could submit a revised support list before the Governor amid the rapidly shifting political situation.

TVK is also expected to hold an urgent meeting with its MLAs at the party headquarters later in the day as the suspense over government formation deepens.

What Happened Yesterday

On Wednesday, reports suggested an internal split in AIADMK, with a significant section of its MLAs backing a potential alliance with TVK.

Around 35 AIADMK MLAs, widely believed to be over two-thirds of the party’s legislative strength, had gathered at Rajya Sabha MP CV Shanmugam’s office in Chennai, signalling support for initiating talks with TVK. The move came amid a fractured electoral verdict in the 234-member Assembly, where TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, falling short of the majority mark by just 10.

Shanmugam, who was leading the outreach effort, had struck a cautious note on Wednesday, saying, “The party has to take the decision,” when asked about AIADMK extending support to TVK.

However, sources indicated resistance from EPS, who was reportedly not in favour of an immediate alliance.

The TVK has already secured the backing of five Congress MLAs and is in talks with Left parties, including the CPI, to shore up numbers.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have upended the state’s traditional Dravidian dominance, with neither the AIADMK nor the DMK emerging as the single-largest party. AIADMK managed 47 seats, while DMK fell behind expectations with 59 seats, allowing Vijay’s debutant party to capitalise on anti-incumbency sentiment.