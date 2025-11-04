'Humne Vote Chori Yatra Ki': Rahul Gandhi's Embarrassing Slip Of Tongue Moment In Bihar

Gayaji: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a slip of tongue moment while addressing a rally in Gayaji on Tuesday ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The embarrassing moment for the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha came when he was launching a sharp attack against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The parliamentarian was levelling 'vote chori' (vote theft) allegations on the NDA, when he ended up saying, "Humne vote chori yatra ki (Congress conducted 'vote chori' yatra)."

But Gandhi was quick to correct himself, saying that Congress conducted 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. He added that the NDA will try to steal votes in Bihar, just like they did in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Advertisement

He alleged that the NDA will engage in theft since they are aware that they would not win the elections.

The political atmosphere of Bihar is charged as today is the the last day of campaigning for the Assembly elections. On the final day, Rahul Gandhi interacted with a large number of people as he conducted rallies in Gayaji, Kutumba and Aurangabad.

Advertisement

During the busy day, he engaged in heavy criticism against the NDA and hit the ruling party for wanting to distract the youth from raising questions about crucial problems regarding health, education and employment. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to keep the youth busy in making reels on social media. He called this distraction the new 'nasha' (addiction) of the 21st century.

He also lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister and NDA ally Nitish Kumar, saying he has turned the people of Bihar into labourers. He stated that he has seen Biharis working as labourers in several states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, among others.

Further, he raised questions on the frequent instances of paper leaks in Bihar.