Is Mamata On The Backfoot? TMC Chief Cries Poll Rigging, Calls Phase 2 Election Observers and Security Officials 'Outsiders'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee sparked a political storm on Phase 2 polling day, raising serious concerns over the conduct of voting and the scale of security deployment across the state.

Arriving at the TMC party office in Chakraberia Sarbojanin in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee questioned the presence of what she described as ‘outsider’ observers and police officials.

“So many observers have come from outside. Whatever the BJP says, they are doing. Just look around, all our posters have been removed. Is this how polls take place? Votes will be cast by voters, not by the police or security forces,” she said.

She further alleged that ‘new people’ brought into the system were acting arbitrarily. “They are doing whatever they want…they are doing terrorism,” she added, urging that voters be allowed to exercise their democratic rights peacefully.

‘Let People Vote Freely’: Mamata Appeals Amid Rising Political Heat

Striking an emotional note, Mamata said, "Let people vote in peace. It is their right and it has to be protected. We want peaceful polling. A few outsider observers and police officers have been brought in who don’t understand the people of West Bengal.”

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Repeatedly questioning the environment in which polling is being conducted, Mamata Banerjee said, “Is this how voting is supposed to take place? The people are supposed to cast their votes themselves." Interestingly, even as she flagged concerns, Banerjee also noted favourable weather conditions and voter sentiments for TMC, saying, “Today nature is in our favour…temperature is not too high either.”

Bengal Votes Amid Heavy Security

West Bengal is currently voting in Phase 2 of the 2026 Assembly elections - widely described as the ‘litmus test’ for the ruling TMC as polling shifts to its traditional strongholds in South Bengal and Kolkata.

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A massive 142 seats (out of 294) are going to polls, with around 3.21 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,448 candidates, including 220 women, across 41,001 polling stations.

Security arrangements have been unprecedented. The Election Commission has deployed between 2,321 and 2,500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), backed by 6,000 Quick Response Teams and 100% webcasting across booths. As many as 142 General Observers and 95 Police Observers, including controversial IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, are monitoring the process.

Ground Tensions, Clashes and Allegations Surface

Even as polling began with early morning mock drills across constituencies, reports of tension quickly emerged from multiple districts. In Khanakul, an alleged TMC worker posing as an ISF agent was caught, triggering a scuffle after he attempted to flee.

In Hooghly’s Dhaniakhali, BJP workers alleged TMC influence at a polling booth, escalating tensions. In Canning, a BJP booth agent was reportedly attacked at Booth No. 161. The All India Secular Front (AISF) alleged their polling agent was stopped from entering a booth in South 24 Parganas.

Separately, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of IPS officer ‘encounter specialist’ Ajay Pal Sharma as Election Observer, accusing him of intimidation and influencing the poll atmosphere.

In Kolkata, police also warned Mamata Banerjee’s brother Kartik Bandhopadhyay over crowding restrictions near the Chief Minister’s residence.

All eyes are on key battlegrounds, especially the Bhabanipur seat where Mamata Banerjee faces BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. Other crucial constituencies include Tollyganj, Dum Dum, Kolkata Port and Krishnanagar.

In the 2021 elections, the TMC dominated this belt, winning 123 out of 142 seats. For the BJP, this phase is critical to break into urban and Matua voter bases, while for the TMC, it is about retaining its core stronghold and securing a fourth consecutive term.

TMC Dares PM Modi

On the day of West Bengal assembly elections phase 2 polling, TMC leader Derek O'Brien directly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, daring him to resign if the BJP loses Bengal. “On May 4, when Mamata Banerjee and TMC win Bengal, resign from the Prime Minister’s post…got the guts?” O’Brien wrote on X.

Countdown To Mega Exit Polls With Arnab And Team Republic

With a record 91.78 per cent turnout already recorded in Phase 1, voter enthusiasm remains high. Long queues were seen as early as 6:30 AM, with women and first-time voters turning out in large numbers.

As Bengal votes amid tight security, the focus now shifts to May 4, when results will be declared alongside other key states.

Meanwhile, the countdown to the much-anticipated Exit Polls with Team Arnab has begun, setting the stage for the final political verdict in five states.

Where To Watch

Exit poll forecasts will be accessible through multiple mediums, from traditional TV news broadcasts to the digital sites and social media feeds of major polling agencies. Arnab Goswami and team stand ready to simplify the data as the 2026 exit poll storm hits tonight. You can watch the live updates for exit polls on

