It’s Nitish Vs Tejashwi, Officially: Bihar’s CM Battle Set as NDA Names JDU Chief After Mahagathbandhan Picks Lalu's Son

Patna: The race for Bihar’s chief ministership has been formally crystallised into a straight contest between two heavyweights — Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav — after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday announced Nitish as its chief ministerial candidate just hours after the Mahagathbandhan declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its CM face.

The NDA’s decision was announced at a press conference called soon after the Opposition’s first-ever joint presser in Patna. BJP leaders said the alliance was united in backing Nitish and presented the move as a firm rebuttal to the Mahagathbandhan’s projection of Tejashwi.

BJP spokespersons and party leaders mounted an immediate attack on the RJD leader following the announcement. Union Minister Nityanand Rai accused Tejashwi and his party of endemic corruption. “Who is corrupt? Who has been involved in corruption? People of Bihar know the meaning of corruption is RJD and Tejashwi Yadav,” Rai said, adding that Tejashwi should be “ready” to answer allegations and calling him “the head of ghotalebazz”.

Senior party leader Samrat Choudhary was more scathing, calling the Mahagathbandhan’s choice a “day of shame for democracy”. He invoked the legacy of Lalu Prasad, accusing the RJD patriarch of foisting his son on allies and charging Tejashwi with unrealistic promises. “He is saying he will give 3 crore people government jobs. If he gives 2.7 crore, it will cost Rs 12 lakh crore — who is the mathematician?” Chaudhry asked, urging voters to punish what he called “corruption and opportunism”.

The twin announcements set up a clear bipolar contest in Bihar, with the BJP-JDU combining to defend Nitish’s record and the Mahagathbandhan campaigning on themes of change and alleged misrule by the double-engine alliance. Supporters of both camps flooded social media and party platforms with messaging aimed at rallying core constituencies ahead of a high-stakes electoral battle.

The Mahagathbandhan’s earlier declaration of Tejashwi was portrayed by its leaders as a bold move to present a single, youthful face against the incumbent. The NDA, by swiftly naming Nitish, sought to undercut that momentum and reframe the contest as a referendum on governance and corruption.

