'Katta, Katuta, Krurta, Kushasan, Kusanskar, Corruption': PM Modi's Sharpest Attacks On Mahagathbandhan in Bihar's Araria

Araria, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Mahagathbandhan while addressing a rally in Bihar's Araria on Thursday, the day of the first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections.

Here are PM Modi's Top Quotes:

1. Highlighting the political "feud" between Congress and the RJD within the Mahagathbandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that following the elections, it will escalate to an extent that both parties will "tear each other's hair out."

"A few days ago, I exposed the reality of the ongoing feud between Congress and RJD. After this reality was exposed, the feud between them has intensified even more. Just now, we saw that Congress has now fielded the candidate for the Deputy Chief Minister position against RJD on the front lines. He is giving interviews to the media, and in them, he is exposing the reality of RJD's jungle raj. He is saying that in the jungle raj, the most atrocities were committed against Dalits, Mahadalits, and Extremely Backward Classes. This is just the beginning; wait for the election results--these Congress and RJD people are going to tear each other's hair out," PM Modi said.

2. The Prime Minister also slammed RJD and Congress for "insulting" Chhath, highlighting the silence of RJD on the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "drama" statement on the festival.

"Whether it is Congress or RJD, they have no concern for the country's security and faith. That is why these people also insult our faith and culture. Congress's Namdar comes to Bihar and calls the worship of Chhathi Maiya drama. This is an insult to Chhathi Maiya, to our faith. Our mothers and sisters do not even drink water during the worship of Chhathi Maiya, and they call it a farce. And when such words come out of RJD's Namdar's mouth, a lock gets put on it," PM Modi said.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal, summarising their 15-year "jungleraj" period as "katta, katuta, krurta, kushasan, kusanskar, corruption."

PM Modi mentioned that Bihar was once a land of "social justice" but was later attacked by the RJD's "jungleraj" in the 1990s.

"Today, I am telling you about the power of your vote. Your grandparents, maternal grandparents' one vote had made Bihar the land of social justice. But then, the 90s decade came, and RJD's jungle raj attacked Bihar. Jungle Raj means - katta, katuta, krurta, kushasan, kusanskar, corruption. These became the identity of jungle raj, and this became Bihar's misfortune. Your parents' dreams were crushed," the Prime Minister said.

4. PM Modi also hailed the current Bihar government, stating that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has brought Bihar out of the status of "jungleraj". He emphasised that from the year 2014, the pace of development in Bihar has doubled due to which IIT, IIM, NLU and AIIMS have been opened across the state.

"Under the NDA government, Nitish ji has worked very hard to pull Bihar out of jungle raj. After the formation of the double engine government in 2014, there has been a new momentum in Bihar's development. IIT has opened in Patna, IIM has opened in Bodh Gaya, AIIMS has opened in Patna, the work on AIIMS Darbhanga is progressing rapidly, now Bihar also has a National Law University, IIIT is also there in Bhagalpur, and 4 central universities have also been established in Bihar," PM Modi said.

5. PM Modi emphasised that the NDA government has taken on the challenge of identifying infiltrators across the state and repatriating them to their respective countries.

"But, a very big challenge stands before our these efforts. That challenge is of the infiltrators. The NDA government is engaged with full honesty in identifying each and every infiltrator and deporting him from the country," the Prime Minister said.

6. Prime Minister Modi accused the RJD and Congress of saving and sheltering infiltrators. PM Modi mentioned that opposition parties hold various rallies to shelter infiltrators.

"But, these RJD and Congress people are engaged in saving the infiltrators. They spread all sorts of lies to save these infiltrators, and take out political tours to mislead the people," the Prime Minister said.

7. The Prime Minister asked how many expressways, bridges, sports complexes, and tourist circuits had been built across Bihar, stating the answer was zero.

"From 1990 to 2005, for 15 years, the government of "Jungle Raj" completely ruined Bihar. In the name of running the government, you were only looted. You must remember one figure in those 15 years of Jungle Raj, how many expressways were built in Bihar? Zero. Zero means "nil bate sannata". Do you know how many bridges were built over the Kosi River in those 15 years of Jungle Raj? Zero. Not even one was constructed. In those 15 years of Jungle Raj, how many tourist circuits were developed in Bihar? Zero nil bate sannata. And in those 15 years, how many sports complexes were developed for our youth and daughters to play and progress? Again zero, nil bate sannata." he said.

8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that the parties responsible for the "Jungle Raj" era considered themselves the ultimate rulers of Bihar, whereas for him, the people are supreme.

"Those who presided over the Jungle Raj used to call themselves your mai-baap and thought of themselves as emperors. But Modi is different -- for me, the people are my mai-baap, my guiding force. You are my masters, you hold the remote control," the Prime Minister declared.

9. Lauding the spirited participation of voters in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, PM Modi praised the high voter turnout and urged others to step out and vote in large numbers.

"Today marks the first phase of voting to make Bihar a developed state. Beautiful pictures are pouring in from across Bihar on social media. From early morning, long queues have formed at polling booths. Mothers, sisters, and daughters are casting their votes in large numbers. The youth of Bihar, too, are showing unprecedented enthusiasm. I congratulate all voters and appeal to everyone to come out and exercise their franchise," he said.

10. Expressing confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory, the Prime Minister said that the entire state is resonating with one message, "Phir ek baar NDA sarkaar, phir ek baar sushasan ki sarkaar."

"Today, one voice echoes throughout Bihar,"Phir ek baar NDA sarkaar, phir ek baar sushasan ki sarkaar." Behind this sentiment lie the hopes of mothers and sisters and the dreams of the youth. Remember this Modi's guarantee is that your dream is Modi's resolve," PM Modi affirmed.

First Phase of Bihar Elections

Meanwhile, voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 27.65 per cent in the first four hours of the first phase of the assembly elections, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

The Begusarai district recorded the highest turnout of 30.37 per cent, while Patna, the capital of the state, recorded a slow turnout of 23.71 per cent till 11 am.

Lakhisarai, which earlier recorded a sluggish turnout at 9 am, has now recorded a turnout of 30.32 per cent till 11 am.

Gopalganj district has recorded a voter turnout of 30.04 per cent, followed by 28.02 per cent in Buxar, 26.76 per cent in Bhojpur, 26.07 per cent in Darbhanga, 28.96 per cent in Khagaria, 28.46 per cent in Madhepura, 26.68 per cent in Munger, 29.66 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 26.86 per cent in Nalanda, 29.68 per cent in Saharsa, 27.92 per cent in Samastipur, 28.52 per cent in Saran, 26.04 per cent in Sheikhpura, 27.09 per cent in Siwan and 28.67 per cent in Vaishali - all as of 11 am.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh 'new electors', and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. The total population of these constituencies, as stated by the Election Commission, is 6.60 crore.