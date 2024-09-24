sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • Election News /
  • J&K Assembly Elections: BJP Workers Allege Pre-Poll Violence by National Conference in Nowshera

Published 09:42 IST, September 24th 2024

J&K Assembly Elections: BJP Workers Allege Pre-Poll Violence by National Conference in Nowshera

Family members of the injured BJP workers have claimed that there is an attempt to pressure them into voting in favor of the NC.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jammu kashmir polls
Women wait in a queue to cast his their votes at a polling booth during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Shopian district | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

09:41 IST, September 24th 2024