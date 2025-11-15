Jan Suraaj Party Candidate Chandra Shekhar Dies Of Heart Attack Amid Heat of Bihar Election Results

Patna: A tragic incident took place in Bihar on the day of the counting of votes for the Assembly elections. Chandra Shekhar Singh, a candidate from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), died after suffering a heart attack on Friday. The 70-year-old was fighting elections for Tarari seat from Bhojpur district.

While campaigning for the elections on October 31, Singh had suffered his first heart attack and was admitted to Ruban Memorial Hospital in Patna for treatment. He was reportedly being treated for kidney failure. He suffered his second heart attack yesterday (Friday) afternoon. Tragically, he could not be saved by the doctors this time.

Sadly, he also lost the elections by a massive margin of 94,616 votes. He secured a total of 2,271 votes.

Chandra Shekhar Singh lost elections from Tarari | Image: ECI

The seat was won by sitting MLA of Tarari, Vishal Prashant. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate secured a total of 96,887 votes and won by a margin of more than 11,000 votes.

Advertisement

Sitting MLA Vishal Prashant won Tarari seat | Image: ECI

Chandra Shekhar Singh was a respected social activist and a retired headmaster from Kurmuri village in Bihar.

Bihar Election Result

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), which had made its debut in this election under the leadership of Prashant Kishor, failed to win even a single seat in Bihar.

Advertisement

The National Democratic Party (NDA) secured a historic win with 202 seats, way beyond the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly, while Mahagathbandhan dropped to 35 seats. Among the leaders who won from NDA are 'Bahubali' Anant Singh (JDU) and Maithili Thakur (BJP).

Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhant's Chief Ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tewjashwi Yadav won the Raghopur seat for the Opposition alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the highest number of seats at 89. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) won the second highest number of seats at 85.