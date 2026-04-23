'Jo Shanti Todega Hum Usko Todne Ka Kaam Karenge': BJPs's Suvendu Adhikari Inspects Polling Booths In Nandigram

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP candidate, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday inspected vulnerable polling booths in his constituency, Nandigram, amid the polling for State Assembly elections.



Speaking to reporters, Adhikari claimed that he was not allowed to enter one of the polling booths.



The BJP leader said, "I was not allowed to enter this polling booth. The common man wants peace. Jo shanti todega hum usko todne ka kaam karenge. (Whoever disturbs the peace, we will break them)."



Earlier today, he cast his vote at a polling station in Nandigram. Adhikari is also contesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

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"Parivartan hoga. If a change does not take place this time, Sanatana in Bengal will be finished. The Election Commission is doing good work, but there are some goons everywhere. Our polling agent has been arrested. Strict action should be taken immediately," he told ANI after casting his vote.



Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in West Bengal has turned into a hot pot of politics, witnessing a high-voltage clash between the two heavyweights, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

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Bhabanipur constituency is witnessing a repeat clash between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari had also challenged Mamata from Nandigram in the 2021 West Bengal polls, from where he won by 1,956 votes. Following her defeat, the TMC supremo contested the bypoll from Bhabanipur, as MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the seat.



In Nandigram, Adhikari is contesting against TMC's Pabitra Kar.



West Bengal is seeing a mega voter turnout even during the first few hours of voting. The voter turnout in West Bengal (Phase 1) was recorded at 41.11 per cent at 11 am on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India.



Paschim Mednipur district recorded a high turnout of 44. 68 percent followed by Jhargam at 43.71 per cent and Bankura at 43.22 per cent. The lowest turnout was recorded in Malda at 38.22 per cent.