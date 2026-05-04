Jorhat Election Results 2026 LIVE: Hitendra Nath Goswami vs Gaurav Gogoi Battle Heats Up in Jorhat: Counting to begin at 8 am

Assam 2026 LIVE: Tight Fight Between Hitendra Nath Goswami and Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat | Image: Republic

Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote Counting set to beging at 8 AM , and Assam has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on Jorhat—Hitendra Nath Goswami's constituency and one of the most closely watched seats in the state.

The contest between the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed. Adding to the drama is Congress heavyweight Gaurav Gogoi contesting against Hitendra Nath Goswami, making Jorhat a marquee clash this election season

