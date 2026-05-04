Jorhat Election Results 2026 LIVE: Hitendra Nath Goswami vs Gaurav Gogoi Battle Heats Up in Jorhat: Counting to begin at 8 am
Jorhat Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: All eyes on Jorhat as Hitendra Nath Goswami faces Gaurav Gogoi. Track BJP vs Congress trends, vote margins, and round-wise counting Assam.
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Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote Counting set to beging at 8 AM , and Assam has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on Jorhat—Hitendra Nath Goswami's constituency and one of the most closely watched seats in the state.
The contest between the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed. Adding to the drama is Congress heavyweight Gaurav Gogoi contesting against Hitendra Nath Goswami, making Jorhat a marquee clash this election season
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This election has gone far beyond a routine democratic exercise. From record voter turnout to allegations over EVM security, late-night protests outside strongrooms, and re-polling at select booths ordered by the Election Commission of India, tensions have remained high till counting day.
While most exit polls suggest an edge for the BJP, the final outcome will depend on how the numbers unfold through each round of counting. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, seat-wise trends, and decisive vote margins from Jorhat and across Assam.
Assam Election Results 2026: Tight security is placed at the counting center in Jorhat
Assam Election Results 2026: Tight security in place at counting center in Jorhat. The BJP-led NDA is hoping for a hat-trick in Assam. EVMs, holding the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state, will be opened at 40 counting centres across 35 districts.
Jorhat Election Result: Voter Turnout at 78.35% This Year
This voter turnout in Jorhat this year stood at 78.35%, according to data revealed by the Election Commission of India. All the Polling took place peacefully.
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Jorhat Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Who Will Win—Hitendra Nath Goswami or Gaurav Gogoi?
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Jorhat Results LIVE: Is Hitendra Nath Goswami Leading Against Gaurav Gogoi? Counting Underway
Assam Election Results 2026: